Katy Perry Drops Mesmerizing Video for Her New Single, 'When I'm Gone'

Katy Perry is delivering "everything" her fans have been asking for in her latest music video.

The pop star, 37, dropped the video for her new single with Alesso, "When I'm Gone," on Monday night. In true Perry style, the video features some stunning costumes and impressive dance moves.

"You know, I think it's just time to give them everything they want," she proclaims at the start of the video, opening with her inside a phone booth speaking to an unidentified person. As her song begins to play in the background, Perry drops the phone before striding out of the booth and into a factory while accompanied by a robot dog.

Perry then changes into a slick look with a brown mini dress and white boots, with her signature dark hair cascading down her back. As she's joined by a group of dancers, she sings, "Thought it would be easy / Easy to forget me / Let go of the memories / Now your bed is empty / And you're waking up, sweating / I'm still in your wild dreams."

She's later joined by DJ Alesso, who collaborated on the track. The Swedish producer is introduced midway through the video when he makes a dramatic entrance into the factory and also appears in a few shots with Perry.

The "Teenage Dream" artist debuted her latest video during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Monday. During halftime, viewers got to see the premiere of the "When I'm Gone" video, marking the first time ESPN has shared a music video across networks during a live broadcast.

"When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them," Perry said in a press release.

"ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing," she added.

"When I'm Gone" follows the release of Perry's latest album, Smile, in August 2020. Her new pop single has proven to be a hit, pulling over 10 million streams in under a week, per the release.

Perry also recently launched her Las Vegas residency, Play, which opened in late December at Resorts World. She is set to perform 16 shows through March.