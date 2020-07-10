Katy Perry Releases New Single 'Smile,' Reacts to Rumor That She's Related to Taylor Swift

The pop star's fifth album — also titled Smile — will be released on Aug. 14

Katy Perry has a lot to smile about these days.

The pop crooner, 35, just released her uplifting new song "Smile," which also serves as the title of her upcoming fifth album set to be released next month.

With the song's words dancing over an upbeat melody, the lyrics give off a slew of positive and inspiring vibes as the track reminds listeners of the importance of persevering and remaining positive amid everyday setbacks.

"I'm so thankful / Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful / Now you see me shine from a mile / Finally got back that smile," Perry chants on the track.

"I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile," Perry wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday about the song. "This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love."

Stopping by virtually on Friday's episode of Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Perry discussed her new single and upcoming album on the radio talk show before host Sian Welby brought up a rumor that Perry and Taylor Swift might be related.

"I read somewhere that your baby might have a very famous aunt," Welby shared. "Apparently, you and Taylor Swift are ninth cousins."

"Well, we fight like cousins," joked Perry, as she admitted she didn't know anything about it and dubbed the theory as only "fan fic," before host Roman Kemp pointed out that someone has "a full thing" about the rumor on MyHeritage.com.

"Wow, I'm going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something," Perry said of Swift, who she recently made up with after a years-long feud.

The "Firework" songstress previously kicked off her fifth album cycle in May with her equally inspiring lead single, "Daisies," and revealed the album cover for her upcoming LP earlier this week with a creative scheme for her fans — known as KatyCats — involving a virtual balloon game.

Playing into the carnival theme she used to tease the cover reveal earlier this week, Perry is front and center in the artwork, resting her chin on her palms as she dons a red clown's nose. The star wears a blue-and-white checkered outfit with her pinkish-blonde hair styled up.

"Step right up! Step right up! 🎪 KP5 is called 🙂 #SMILE 🙂," Perry captioned the announcement post on Instagram.

Katy Perry Considered Suicide After Split from Now-Fiancé Orlando Bloom in 2017: 'I Just Crashed'

Perry, who is currently expecting her first child, explained that the new collection of songs is inspired by a difficult time for the star. Last month, she opened about considering suicide after a previous split from her now-fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

While details about the upcoming album are largely under wraps, Perry did divulge details on one song said to be included on the tracklist. Speaking with an NRJ Lebanon radio show last month, the artist explained the meaning behind the tune titled, "What Makes a Woman."

"That is a hope I have for my future child, is that she doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is," Perry said, according to Billboard. "And, you know, she can change whenever she wants. She doesn't have to ... she can try everything on if she wants; figure out what fits."

"And so I think that song is important to me and important for her," she added at the time.