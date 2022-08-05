Katy Perry Reacts to Pete Davidson Being Named as Her 'Lover' in TikTok M.A.S.H. Game

Katy Perry received some surprising results while participating in the latest TikTok trend.

The American Idol judge, 37, used the M.A.S.H filter – an ode to the childhood game that determines one's future car, house, number of kids, and lover – on the social media app on Thursday, sharing what her fictional future holds for her.

According to the just-for-fun game, Perry is set to live in a castle, drive a Tesla, and have six children, while Pete Davidson – who is currently filming the comedy Wizards! with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in Australia – was named as her "lover."

"No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? 🤷🏻‍♀️)," Perry jokingly captioned the video.

Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, have been linked since October of last year.

Perry and Bloom, 45, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, and share daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in August 2020. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is also dad to son Flynn, 11, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

The "Roar" singer recently opened up about her relationship with Bloom, telling PEOPLE she hopes the pair will continue to expand their family in the near future.

"I'm a planner," she said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. "So we'll see."

"It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," Perry shared. "I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."

"So of course," Perry said of adding to her brood. "Hopefully in the future."

Though Perry lives her life in the public eye, she's been able to balance her busy career while keeping her daughter out of the spotlight thanks to a lot of helping hands.

"I have great support," the singer shared. "I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in."