Katy Perry Reacts to Pete Davidson Being Named as Her 'Lover' in TikTok M.A.S.H. Game

The American Idol judge was taking part in the latest TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter that randomly determines one's future house, number of kids, and more

By
Published on August 5, 2022 11:30 AM
https://www.tiktok.com/@katyperry/video/7127889434929794347?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eonline.com%2Fnews%2F1340808%2Fkaty-perry-has-a-message-for-kim-kardashian-and-orlando-bloom-about-new-lover-pete-davidson&referer_video_id=7127889434929794347&refer=embed&referer_url=https://www.eonline.com/news/1340808/katy-perry-has-a-message-for-kim-kardashian-and-orlando-bloom-about-new-lover-pete-davidson No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? 🤷🏻‍♀️) House With A View - Cyn 534.9K 3926 1685 katyperry Katy Perry · 22h ago 3926 comments
Photo: Katy Perry/Tiktok

Katy Perry received some surprising results while participating in the latest TikTok trend.

The American Idol judge, 37, used the M.A.S.H filter – an ode to the childhood game that determines one's future car, house, number of kids, and lover – on the social media app on Thursday, sharing what her fictional future holds for her.

According to the just-for-fun game, Perry is set to live in a castle, drive a Tesla, and have six children, while Pete Davidson – who is currently filming the comedy Wizards! with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, in Australia – was named as her "lover."

"No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando? 🤷🏻‍♀️)," Perry jokingly captioned the video.

Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, have been linked since October of last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perry and Bloom, 45, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, and share daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcomed in August 2020. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is also dad to son Flynn, 11, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

The "Roar" singer recently opened up about her relationship with Bloom, telling PEOPLE she hopes the pair will continue to expand their family in the near future.

"I'm a planner," she said at HEIMAT while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. "So we'll see."

"It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," Perry shared. "I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Says It's 'Good to Be Around' Fiancé Orlando Bloom Because He 'Gets Me Out of My Head'

"So of course," Perry said of adding to her brood. "Hopefully in the future."

Though Perry lives her life in the public eye, she's been able to balance her busy career while keeping her daughter out of the spotlight thanks to a lot of helping hands.

"I have great support," the singer shared. "I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in."

Related Articles
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Katy Perry Hopes to Have More Kids 'In the Future' with Orlando Bloom: 'I'm a Planner'
Katy Perry Receives Key to the Las Vegas Strip on June 8
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Bloom's Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Miranda Kerr Says She 'Always Dreamed' of Having Three Boys But Considers Another Baby: 'I'm Open'. Isaac Brown/Vogue Evan Spiegel
Miranda Kerr Says She 'Always Dreamed' of Having 3 Boys but Is 'Open' to Another Baby: 'We'll See'
Miranda Kerr Says She ‘Adores’ Katy Perry’ and Opens Up About Their Family Unit in Her LVR Magazine Cover Story
Miranda Kerr 'Adores' Katy Perry, Is Grateful Son Flynn Has 'Four Happy Parents Who Get Along'
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Is Saving All Her Looks for Daughter Daisy in a Temperature-Controlled Warehouse
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Says It's 'Good to Be Around' Fiancé Orlando Bloom Because He 'Gets Me Out of My Head'
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Says She's Not Ready Yet for Another Baby with Fiancé Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Reveals Orlando Bloom's Worst Habit: 'I've Done My Best' to Train Him
katy perry, orlando bloon
Katy Perry Wishes 'Sexy' Orlando Bloom a Happy 45th Birthday: 'The Love and Light of My Life'
Katy Perry on Live with Kelly and Ryan
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy, 17 Months, Is 'Starting to Push Her Boundaries'
katy perry
Katy Perry Jokes Everyone Has Been Singing 'Firework' Wrong: 'It's Not "Up"'
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom Decorates Daughter Daisy Dove's Bedroom in Flowers: 'Dad of the Year'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Is 'Combination' of Her and Orlando Bloom: 'Lots of Chutzpah'
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Says She's Still Hoping for a 'Destination Location' Wedding After COVID Delays
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom Give Each Other Fashion Advice: 'We Tell the Truth'
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Says Baby Daughter Daisy Has Her Eyes and Orlando Bloom's Eyebrows: 'So Beautiful'