"Champagne Problems" is on Katy Perry's sixth studio album, Smile, which was released on Friday

Katy Perry Looks Back on Her 'Pre-Baby Body' as She Premieres 'Champagne Problems' Video

Katy Perry has another installment in her Smile video series!

On Sunday, the singer and new mom, 35, reminisced on her pre-baby body and said her song "Champagne Problems" would get fans dancing as she premiered a video for the disco track off her latest studio album, Smile.

"🎶Allllll weee goooot arre #ChampagneProblems nowwe 🎶 🍾🥂 Listen to Champagne Problems to get your pre-baby body back 😩," Perry wrote on Instagram.

In the music video, Perry looks like a disco-queen in a plunging sparkly dress and jewel drop headpiece. One fan was quick to comment "THIS IS GIVING ME CHER VIBES" on the singer's post.

The music video is the latest in a series of releases off the new album. Perry has also shared music videos for the tracks "Never Really Over," "Harleys in Hawaii," "Cry About It Later," and "Tucked."

In addition to her sixth studio album, Perry welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom last week.

"Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f— with mama aka #whatmakesawoman 🤹🏼🤡 #smile," she wrote on Thursday, referencing the song "What Makes a Woman" off Smile.

The new mom previously said that the track was the one she was most excited to share with her child.

"It's a song about how you are gonna have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things," she explained during an appearance on SiriusXM's Celebrity Session in July.

"And I like to say not one thing, not just one thing. And such chameleons, and so adaptable, and so malleable and transformative. And can handle the weight of the world on their backs and do it all in heels. And make it look pretty effortless sometimes," the pop star continued.

Perry announced the arrival of her daughter with Bloom on Thursday via UNICEF, for which they are both ambassadors, by sharing a black-and-white image of their little one grasping her daddy's finger while the singer held on to the newborn's wrist.