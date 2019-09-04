Katy Perry Trolls Fiancé Orlando Bloom — Watch the Hilarious Musical Prank

Orlando Bloom might need to familiarize himself with Katy Perry‘s “Roar” just a little more!

The Carnival Row actor, 42, dropped by for a chat on BBC Radio 1 earlier this week, when he participated in a game where the object was for Bloom to choose the best celebrity impression from a group of call-in listeners.

After praising an impression of The Dark Knight Rises‘ Bane as “a very bold attempt” and saying he was “impressed” by a caller channeling Sir David Attenborough, Bloom was skeptical when “Gemma” phoned in with the intention of mimicking Perry, 34. “I’ll be the judge of that!” he joked.

“Gemma” — whose speaking voice featured a British accent — then belted out a rendition of the singer’s breakout 2008 hit “I Kissed a Girl.” But the former Lord of the Rings actor was “not convinced,” explaining it’s “hard for me, because I do live with that voice.”

Perry then revealed herself to be the actual voice behind “Gemma,” ribbing her beau, “Honey, I thought you knew me better. Do you think we should really be going down this long road if you can’t even tell my own voice?”

“That was so good, babe, because you know what you did? You sort of did the English version of you, which you do so well,” Bloom praised his fiancée, cheekily adding, “Are you awake, then? I thought you were still asleep. It was a very late night last night.”

The high-profile couple have proven time and again that they are extremely supportive of each other’s respective careers.

Bloom and Perry, who got engaged in February, stepped out for a date night late last month, with the “Never Really Over” singer accompanying her fiancé to the red carpet premiere of his new series Carnival Row.

Perry was all glammed up for the Los Angeles occasion in a blush pink sleeveless Tom Ford gown, while Bloom looked dapper on her arm in a navy suit, also by Tom Ford.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum stars opposite supermodel/actress Cara Delevingne in the fantasy series. Bloom plays a detective investigating a string of murders in a Victorian-esque setting in which humans cohabitate with mythical creatures escaping war.

During the premiere, showrunner Marc Guggenheim spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of Perry joining Bloom on the series, saying, “I was talking to Orlando the other day. I’m like, ‘For season 2, we gotta get Katy coming by the set.’ It’d be a lot of fun. I actually think Katy would be a great fairy.”

Although Perry did not actually film anything for season 1, Guggenheim, 48, admitted that he has already pitched a guest appearance from the “Firework” singer.

“I may or may not have suggested the possibility of her doing a cameo,” he said. “And I said to Orlando, ‘I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t at least float that as a concept.'”

Carnival Row is streaming its first season now on Amazon Prime Video.