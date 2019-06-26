Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Wed by the End of the Year: 'It Will Be a Fun Celebration'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are full speed ahead on wedding plans.

According to a source close to the actor, the couple — who got engaged on Valentine’s Day — are set to wed by the end of the year.

“They are using a planner to finalize all the wedding details. Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too,” says the source. “They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”

Earlier this year, another source close to the couple told PEOPLE they were staying “secretive” about their big day, but both were on the same page about wanting a “smaller and intimate” wedding.

On Valentine’s Day, the singer, 34, shared a close-up selfie of her and her future husband, 42, surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons. Announcing their engagement, Perry showed off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center, in the same snap.

“Full bloom,” she sweetly captioned the image, using a play on her husband-to-be’s name. Bloom went on to share the same image on his own Instagram, captioning the adorable snap, “Lifetimes.”

Over the weekend, Bloom and Perry headed to Wyoming to celebrate Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s marriage at a surprise wedding party held eight months after they wed in New York.

Sharing a romantic photo of him staring into Perry’s eyes, Bloom gushed about the celebratory weekend, writing: “wonderful weekend of being loved and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union.”