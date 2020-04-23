Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Facing a 'Stressful Time' but Remain 'Very Excited' About Baby

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Like many couples, Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are facing new challenges in their relationship as they social distance together amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But a source tells PEOPLE they're doing "fine" all things considered.

"It’s a stressful time for them like for most people," the source says. "They're also spending every day together. They are used to having their separate careers and not being on top of each other every day."

While the source says the "Never Really Over" singer, 35, and Carnival Row actor, 43, "have disagreements and conflicts like all couples," they are "not a big deal." Rather, the stars are focusing on their baby girl, who is due this summer.

"Katy, of course, has concerns about giving birth for the first time — especially since things are so uncertain right now," the source says. "[But] they are very excited."

Earlier this month, Perry revealed the sex of her impending bundle of joy by posting simply "it's a girl" on Instagram alongside a photo of Bloom’s face covered in a pink-hued buttercream frosting.

Perry first shared the news that she was pregnant on March 5, cradling her baby belly in the music video for her song, “Never Worn White.”

The baby on the way will be Perry’s first child and Bloom's second child (he shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr).

A source recently told PEOPLE that the engaged couple "are ecstatic" that they're having a girl.

"They love that they have this amazing, positive thing to focus on right now," the insider said. "It’s such a happy distraction for them.”

According to the source, both Perry and Bloom are currently in good health, though Perry is hoping the pandemic eases up before her due date.

“Along with so many other people, they stay home. They both try to exercise and eat well so they can stay healthy,” the source said. “Katy really hopes everything has calmed down with the virus by the time the baby will be born this summer.”

Image zoom Katy Perry Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The source adds that charity work has been one way the couple has been able to give back to help those affected by disease and take their mind off things.

“They have donated money to several causes,” the source says. “They are both very low-key about it and don’t want any attention. Everyone just knows that they are a very generous couple.”

Also due to the global health crisis, the couple’s wedding, which was slated to take place in Japan early this summer, is now on hold.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE last month. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

