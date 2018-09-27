Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Snuggle in Greece After Making Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting cuddly in Corfu.

Just one day after making their rekindled relationship Red Carpet Official™, the pair were spotted getting cozy while vacationing on the Greek island.

Perry, 33, donned a rustic straw hat, pink-tinged aviators and a pink floral sundress as she took in the views of the beautiful coastline, while Bloom, 41, opted for a more basic T-shirt, dark slacks, and black baseball cap.

Together they snapped some scenic shots, including one with the “Swish Swish” singer posing with a decked-out donkey.

On Wednesday, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

For the outing, Bloom sported a smart black suit and white shirt, sans tie, while Perry rocked a curve-hugging tan gown with disco ball-like metallic sleeves, accessorizing with diamond earrings and a giant rock on her right pointer finger.

The red carpet debut comes after a Bloom insider told PEOPLE things seemed to be getting more serious between the couple.

“Orlando is doing well. He is still very happy with Katy. This has been an amazing year for their relationship. It was like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point. Orlando is very excited about his life with Katy,” the insider said. “It definitely seems like they could have a future together.”