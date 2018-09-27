Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Snuggle in Greece After Making Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are getting cuddly in Corfu.
Just one day after making their rekindled relationship Red Carpet Official™, the pair were spotted getting cozy while vacationing on the Greek island.
Perry, 33, donned a rustic straw hat, pink-tinged aviators and a pink floral sundress as she took in the views of the beautiful coastline, while Bloom, 41, opted for a more basic T-shirt, dark slacks, and black baseball cap.
Together they snapped some scenic shots, including one with the “Swish Swish” singer posing with a decked-out donkey.
On Wednesday, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.
For the outing, Bloom sported a smart black suit and white shirt, sans tie, while Perry rocked a curve-hugging tan gown with disco ball-like metallic sleeves, accessorizing with diamond earrings and a giant rock on her right pointer finger.
The red carpet debut comes after a Bloom insider told PEOPLE things seemed to be getting more serious between the couple.
“Orlando is doing well. He is still very happy with Katy. This has been an amazing year for their relationship. It was like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point. Orlando is very excited about his life with Katy,” the insider said. “It definitely seems like they could have a future together.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Perry posted a video to her Instagram story of the actor shaking his butt to the hip-hop classic “Baby Got Back.” In the hilarious clip, the Lord of the Rings star dresses up in a tuxedo, but he stops to do a little dance at Perry’s request. Perry added a sticker to the clip that says “Lemme touch ur butt” inside a pink heart.
The couple have split and reunited a few times since they began dating in January 2016, but they seem to be very much on these days — with Perry revealing at the American Idol finale days before her trip that she is officially off the market (“I’m not single”).
They first sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives in January. In March, they went sightseeing in Prague and spent time together in Tokyo, Japan — where Perry kicked off the Asian leg of her Witness World tour. Bloom watched her show from the audience and she gave him a shout-out from the stage, dedicating the love song “For Me You See” to him.
Following the pair’s trip to Rome in April, a source told PEOPLE that Perry and Bloom were “dating exclusively again” after previously splitting in February 2017.
“Orlando and Katy are great… things seem more serious,” the source said.