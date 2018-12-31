Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Take on the Snow in Aspen After a Romantic Hawaiian Getaway

After spending Christmas under the sun, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have moved on to hitting the slopes.

The couple were spotted in snowy Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday — the pop star, 34, wearing an all-grey snowsuit for the occasion and her movie star beau, 41, spicing up his own look with a bit of camouflage. That night, they were seen leaving the acclaimed Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro.

Bloom shared a sweet photo from their trip on his Instagram on Sunday. It shows him and his girlfriend— perhaps sharing a kiss? — lying in the snow with their boards strapped to their boots. He captioned it simply with the heart emoji, while Perry replied, “Through whatever weather doe.”

Perry and Bloom headed to the mountains after catching the opening night of Lady Gaga’s Vegas residency on Friday, which followed a romantic few days in Hawaii.

This past Thursday, they were seen walking along a beautiful beach carrying snorkels and flippers. The singer was wearing a blue floral bandeau bikini and the actor red swim trunks. The couple also enjoyed a romp through the waves with their identical dogs, Nugget and Mighty.

The Sunday before, the American Idol judge kicked off their trip with an adorable Instagram. In it, she’s standing in a lagoon with her boyfriend, a waterfall in the background and a rainbow arching above them. The pair have their arms wrapped around each other and are throwing up the peace sign. Also visible is Perry’s ear-to-ear grin.

“End of the rainbow kind of love,” she captioned it alongside the rainbow emoji. “Gold,” Bloom replied.

The holiday vacation rounds out “a very special year for Orlando and Katy,” a source previously told PEOPLE, adding that “they are doing incredibly well. They seem beyond happy and very serious.”

The insider shared that their families are mixing well, also.

“Katy is amazing with Orlando’s son. She is very involved in his life. It makes Orlando very happy. They will spend part of the holidays together and some days apart as well. They have a trip planned to celebrate New Years’ together,” the source explained.

Bloom and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr are parents to 7-year-old Flynn. They split in 2013 after three years of marriage. Perry and Bloom also spent much of the week leading up to Christmas together.

Perry and Bloom were first linked in 2016 after they were seen snuggling at a Golden Globes after party. They announced their split a year later in February 2017, when their reps told PEOPLE they’d be “taking respectful, loving space.”

But by April, after the pair celebrated the New Year together in the Maldives and met the Pope at the Vatican, PEOPLE confirmed they were officially back on.

While the couple has a complicated history, they’ve actually been getting closer as of late. A source close to the Lord of the Rings alum recently told PEOPLE that “he’s ready to settle down with Katy.”

Another source added to PEOPLE that an engagement could be on the horizon.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source close to the actor said in October. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”