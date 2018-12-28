Katy Perry and Orlando Hit the Beach (with Their Pups!) During Hawaiian Holiday Getaway

“

Another day in paradise!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be living that flip-flop life during their Hawaiian getaway, but their real paradise is simply by each other’s side.

On Thursday, the “Roar” singer and Pirates of the Caribbean actor continued their Christmas vacation on the beach in Hawaii with an afternoon spent floating in the sea snorkeling.

Perry, 34, wore a blue floral bandeau bikini, while Bloom, 41, donned red swim trunks as they carried their respective gear.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Splash News Online

The couple also enjoyed a romp through the waves with their identical-looking dogs Nugget and Mighty, who joined them on their winter getaway to paradise.

“keeping with the dog photo theme…I got nothin,” Bloom captioned the dog-gone cute Instagram photo on Friday.

On Sunday, the pop star shared an adorable photo on her Instagram standing in a lagoon with her boyfriend, a waterfall in the background and a rainbow arching above them. In the gorgeous snap, the pair have their arms wrapped around each other and are throwing up the peace sign. Also visible is Perry’s ear-to-ear grin.

“End of the rainbow kind of love,” she captioned it alongside the rainbow emoji. “Gold,” Bloom replied.

The holiday vacation rounds out “a very special year for Orlando and Katy,” a source previously told PEOPLE exclusively, adding that “they are doing incredibly well. They seem beyond happy and very serious.”

The insider added that their families are mixing well, also.

“Katy is amazing with Orlando’s son. She is very involved in his life. It makes Orlando very happy. They will spend part of the holidays together and some days apart as well. They have a trip planned to celebrate New Years’ together,” the source says.

Bloom and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr are parents to 7-year-old Flynn. They split in 2013 after three years of marriage. Perry and Bloom also spent much of the week leading up to Christmas together.

Perry and Bloom were first linked in 2016 after they were seen snuggling at a Golden Globes after party. They announced their split a year later in February 2017, when their reps told PEOPLE they’d be “taking respectful, loving space.”

But by April, after the pair celebrated the New Year together in the Maldives and met the Pope at the Vatican, PEOPLE confirmed they were officially back on.

While the couple has a complicated history, they’ve actually been getting closer as of late. A source close to the Lord of the Rings alum recently told PEOPLE that “he’s ready to settle down with Katy.”

Another source added to PEOPLE that an engagement could be on the horizon.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source close to the actor said in October. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”