Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Ride a Gondola in Venice: They 'Seem to Enjoy the City,' Says Source

Cheers from Venice!

On Monday, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were pictured riding a gondola while enjoying an Aperol spritz while exploring Venice, Italy.

"Orlando and Katy arrived in Venice on Sunday. [Daughter] Daisy and [Bloom's son] Flynn are with them and also other family members," a source tells PEOPLE. "They toured the city on a gondola and enjoyed spritz."

"The weather has been perfect," the insider adds. "They very much seem to enjoy the city."

In the photos, Perry, 36, is seen wearing a sky blue dress over a white t-shirt, while Bloom, 44, sported a plain, white shirt and olive green pants. In one of the photos, Bloom took a selfie as the couple shared a smooch.

The family visit to Italy comes several weeks after Perry shared 9-month-old Daisy's latest milestone.

"She's crawling and she has one tooth," Perry shared during an appearance on On-Air with Ryan Seacrest. "It's barely poked through though."

"Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth," she joked. "I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character!"

Several days ago, Bloom trolled Perry on her Instagram after she shared photos from her cover shoot with L'Officiel.

