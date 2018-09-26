It's Official — Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Make Their Red Carpet Debut: See the Photos!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom just reached another relationship milestone.

On Wednesday, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

For the outing, Bloom sported a smart black suit and white shirt, sans tie, while Perry rocked a curve-hugging tan gown with disco ball-like metallic sleeves, accessorizing with diamond earrings and a giant rock on her right pointer finger.

The red carpet debut comes after a Bloom insider told PEOPLE things seems to be getting more serious between the couple.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Daniele Venturelli/Getty

“Orlando is doing well. He is still very happy with Katy. This has been an amazing year for their relationship. It was like they needed to split and get back together again to get to this point. Orlando is very excited about his life with Katy,” the insider said. “It definitely seems like they could have a future together.”

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer, 33, and Lord of the Rings alum, 41, were first linked in 2016 after they were spotted getting cozy at a Golden Globes afterparty.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Daniele Venturelli/Getty

They announced their split a year later in February 2017, when their reps told PEOPLE they’d be “taking respectful, loving space.” Shortly after, Perry addressed the uncoupling on Twitter, writing: “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain.”

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Perry and Bloom sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year, when they took various trips together — from celebrating the New Year in the Maldives to meeting the Pope in the Vatican.

PEOPLE confirmed the pair was officially back on in April.

“Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious,” a source said at the time. “They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well. It’s obvious that they both missed each other after their split. Their relationship seems stronger now.”