Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom 'Continuously Put in the Work' to Make Sure They're 'O.K.'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are abiding by their relationship's initials!

On Sunday morning, Perry, 38, posted an Instagram flick of the pair dressed up and gave fans some insight into their relationship aspirations — to be "O.K." and never "K.O."

"Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't 🚨K.O.🚨," she wrote.

"Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time," Perry continued in her caption. "I love you, my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️"

In response, Bloom, 46, wrote in the comment section: "I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn't have it any other way 😍"

The wholesome post featured images of Perry wearing a dazzling black-and-silver gown and diamond earrings, as Bloom wore a navy suit with a black bow tie.

In the first image of the Instagram carousel, Perry can be seen snuggling up to her partner, who she's been engaged to since February 2019, as another showed a close-up shot of her dress.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Back in February for a Flaunt Magazine cover interview, Bloom opened up about challenges the couple face and how there is "never a dull moment" in their relationship. During the discussion, he referred to Perry as his "baby mama and life partner," and said that they're in "two very different pools."

"Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he continued. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

Added Bloom: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Before Bloom proposed on Valentine's Day 2019, the duo met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. The pop superstar reflected on how their paths crossed during an episode of American Idol.

"I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together," she said. "So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'"

While the meals weren't meant to be shared, the two do share their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, who they welcomed on Aug. 27, 2020. At the time, they announced the baby's birth via UNICEF, a charity that they are both Goodwill Global Ambassadors for and shared a black-and-white photo of the then-newborn.

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2022 about De Soi, her line of non-alcoholic apéritifs, Perry gave an update on her daughter and how parenting was going. "Daisy is great," she said. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

"It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes," she added.