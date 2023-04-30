Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom 'Continuously Put in the Work' to Make Sure They're 'O.K.'

"Orlando and I’s initials are O.K.," Perry wrote on Instagram Sunday morning

By
Published on April 30, 2023 04:36 PM
Katy Perry Says She and Orlando Bloom ‘Continuously Put in the Work’ to Make Sure They’re ‘O.K.’. https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpovAAOTyJ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Katy Perry/Instagram
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom. Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are abiding by their relationship's initials!

On Sunday morning, Perry, 38, posted an Instagram flick of the pair dressed up and gave fans some insight into their relationship aspirations — to be "O.K." and never "K.O."

"Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't 🚨K.O.🚨," she wrote.

"Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time," Perry continued in her caption. "I love you, my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️"

In response, Bloom, 46, wrote in the comment section: "I love you and our love ❤️ bombs💥wouldn't have it any other way 😍"

The wholesome post featured images of Perry wearing a dazzling black-and-silver gown and diamond earrings, as Bloom wore a navy suit with a black bow tie.

In the first image of the Instagram carousel, Perry can be seen snuggling up to her partner, who she's been engaged to since February 2019, as another showed a close-up shot of her dress.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Back in February for a Flaunt Magazine cover interview, Bloom opened up about challenges the couple face and how there is "never a dull moment" in their relationship. During the discussion, he referred to Perry as his "baby mama and life partner," and said that they're in "two very different pools."

"Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," he continued. "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie."

Added Bloom: "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."

Before Bloom proposed on Valentine's Day 2019, the duo met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016. The pop superstar reflected on how their paths crossed during an episode of American Idol.

"I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together," she said. "So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'"

While the meals weren't meant to be shared, the two do share their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, who they welcomed on Aug. 27, 2020. At the time, they announced the baby's birth via UNICEF, a charity that they are both Goodwill Global Ambassadors for and shared a black-and-white photo of the then-newborn.

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2022 about De Soi, her line of non-alcoholic apéritifs, Perry gave an update on her daughter and how parenting was going. "Daisy is great," she said. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

"It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes," she added.

Related Articles
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime
Orlando Bloom Opens Up About Challenges in Katy Perry Relationship: There's 'Never a Dull Moment'
British actor Orlando Bloom and US singer/songwriter Katy Perry arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Original Series "Carnival Row" at the TCL Chinese theatre on August 21, 2019 in Hollywood
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Relationship Timeline
Katy-Perry-Orlando-Bloom
Orlando Bloom Raves About His 'Girl' Katy Perry Performing at King Charles' Coronation Concert
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Says She's Been Sober for 5 Weeks amid 3-Month 'Pact' with Orlando Bloom: 'I Can't Cave!'
AMERICAN IDOL 512 (Top 14 Live Reveal) Following the Top 20 reveal, Americas votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, LIVE MONDAY, APRIL 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Katy Perry Says She's 'Due' for a Tour After Las Vegas Residency
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
All About Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy
Orlando Bloom Form Protein credit Tristan Kallas
Orlando Bloom Says His 'Beautiful' Daughter with Katy Perry Is Growing Fast: 'We Are Very Blessed'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Katy Perry Calls Miranda Kerr Her 'Sister from Another Mister' in Sweet Instagram Post
Katy Perry Says She Made 'Huge' Mistake Declining to Work with Billie Eilish https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1619118019367813120?s=20&t=ASw4jGImJ6i9Fe7YEJx9FQ
Katy Perry Says She Made a 'Huge' Mistake by Declining to Work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Is 'Combination' of Her and Orlando Bloom: 'Lots of Chutzpah'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Katy Perry Joins Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr on G'Day USA Arts Gala Red Carpet
rlando Bloom attends the London Premiere of "Carnival Row" at The Ham Yard Hotel on August 28, 2019 in London, England
Orlando Bloom Says It's 'Thrilling' to Release Final Season of 'Carnival Row' After 4 Years of Filming
Katy Perry Receives Key to the Las Vegas Strip on June 8
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Bloom's Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Says It's 'Good to Be Around' Fiancé Orlando Bloom Because He 'Gets Me Out of My Head'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry Enjoys 'Everyone Else Knowing' Orlando Bloom Is Attractive: 'My Man Is Hot - I Know It'
Orlando Bloom Says He's 'Always Smiling' in Relationship with Katy Perry on Singer's 38th Birthday
Orlando Bloom Says He's 'Always Smiling' in Relationship with Katy Perry on Singer's 38th Birthday