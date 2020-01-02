Katy Perry shares a special form of unconditional love with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Speaking with Vogue India for their January 2020 cover story, the Grammy-nominated artist, 35, opened up about her struggle with depression, including how Bloom, 42, keeps her emotionally in check.

“I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance — Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own,” Perry told the magazine. “He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real.”

“He’s not the No. 1 fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the No. 1 fan of Katheryn Hudson,” she added, referencing her onstage persona and her birth name.

Perry described the way she and Bloom — who she called “a sage” — help each other on their spiritual journeys, supporting each other while also calling out any emotional pitfalls along the way.

“When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do,” she said. “It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable.”

She added: “It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse.”

The “Harleys in Hawaii” singer explained how her bond with Bloom is unlike any of her previous flames, which included ex-husband Russell Brand, whom she married in 2010 during a Northern India ceremony.

“I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando,” she said, adding that love, to her, is defined by “partnership, friendship, truth and being an absolute mirror to someone.”

First romantically linked in January 2016, the Perry and Bloom had an on-off relationship that eventually led to their engagement in February 2019.

In December, Perry told PEOPLE about how the new year will hold many personal milestones for the star.

“For my personal self, I really want to streamline my life and create continual balance,” she said. “There’s a lot of wonderful, personal things coming up in the future which are exciting, like creating my own idea of family.”

Perry said, back in July, that she is in no rush to tie the knot, instead working on their relationship to ensure it has a strengthened foundation to support a lifelong kinship.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” she told KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show at the time.

She continued: “It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step.”