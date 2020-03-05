Pregnant Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Postpone Wedding in Japan Because of Coronavirus: Source

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are putting wedding plans on hold.

According to a source, the couple — who are expecting their first child together — were all set to tie the knot in Japan in early summer. But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, they’ve decided to postpone their big day.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” says the source close to the couple. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

On Thursday night, Perry revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her new song “Never Worn White.” At the end of the touching clip, the singer, 35, is seen cradling her baby bump.

During a subsequent Instagram Live, Perry opened up about her happy news, telling fans her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she “ever had to keep.”

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. Not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” she said, referring to her upcoming album.

Bloom — who is also dad to 9-year-old son Flynn (with ex-wife Miranda Kerr) — popped the question on Valentine’s Day last year.

“Orlando and I are united with our approach,” Perry recently told Stellar Magazine about wedding planning. “It’s not about the party. It’s about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you’re with someone who challenges you to be your best self.”