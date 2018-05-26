Katy Perry Makes Quick Trip to London to Show Sweet Support for Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is taking time out of her busy schedule to support a very special man in her life.

Days after the 33-year-old singer confirmed she’s officially off the market, Perry fit in a quick trip to London in order to spend some time with beau Orlando Bloom.

As part of her whirlwind trip between Witness world tour performances in Belgium and Amsterdam, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer made sure to catch Bloom’s performance in the West End revival of Tracy Letts’ play Killer Joe, which opened earlier this month.

Leaving little doubt over the strength of her affections for the 41-year-old actor, Perry posted a photo of the show’s playbill on her Instagram Story, appearing to add a sweet heart-filled sticker above an image of Bloom’s face.

Perry’s latest trip to see Bloom comes just days after Tuesday’s American Idol finale, where Perry gave fans an update on her relationship status while professing her love to Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin.

Although Kurfin previously told PEOPLE that she has found lasting love — and a new fiancé — on the upcoming season of the ABC reality show, Perry jokingly asked the reality star if she could “be in the running.”

“Yes, I’ll give you all my roses,” Kufrin responded, before Perry gently let her down, saying, “I’m not single but I still like you.”

Following the pair’s trip to Rome last month, a source told PEOPLE that Perry and Bloom were “dating exclusively again” after previously splitting in February 2017.

“Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious,” the source said.

“They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well,” the source added.

Last month, Bloom also opened up about their relationship, praising their “really remarkable connection” in an interview with U.K. newspaper The Times.

However, the actor went on to comment on how difficult it is to maintain a relationship with their conflicting schedule.

“She’s on tour, I’m doing a play, everything evolves,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling. So we will see.”

Perry and Bloom first sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives in January. They went sightseeing in Prague two months later.

Additionally, while spending some time together in Tokyo this March, Perry seemingly dedicated love song “For Me You See” to Bloom while the actor attended a performance from her Witness world tour.