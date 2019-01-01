Engaged Couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Celebrate New Year's 'In Bed Before Midnight'

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are ready for the new decade.

The “Never Really Over” singer and Carnival Row star — who got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year — spent New Year’s Eve together, sporting flashing glasses (green for Perry, red for Bloom) shaped to say “2020.”

In Perry’s video post, the pop superstar, 35, and actor aren’t exactly partying hard, opting instead to spend some time snuggling with their lookalike pups, Mighty and Nugget, amid comfy-looking white linens.

“When you’re in bed before midnight is when you know you’re starting the new year right #2020,” Perry joked in the caption of her cozy post.

Wrote Bloom, 42, alongside a video of one of their dogs trying on the festive glasses, “This is my New Years post #love #ya #2020.”

Last month, Perry told PEOPLE that she planned to spend time with family somewhere snowy over the holidays. (They were later photographed in Aspen, Colorado.) “The adults don’t get gifts because we go on vacation. That is best gift,” she said. “We go on vacation and we eat, we stop the diets. We definitely binge and we go somewhere every year. Last year we went to Hawaii.”

“This year we’re going somewhere in the snow, so we get to change it up and maybe go snowboarding and skiing. I’m a snowboarder,” she added — and Bloom is, too, as shown in an Instagram video the actor posted of himself tearing up the slopes on Sunday.

Perry shared her own clip of her beau faux-fighting with her family over a Christmas game of Taboo, captioning it, “Happy holidays with the fam.”

“It’s the one time a year that we are all under the same roof for 10 days, which makes us all feel young and cozy,” she told PEOPLE. “To be able to call for your mom across the hall — it’s sweet. We annoy each other and we get along — we’re just like the typical family.”

But there is a fun tradition that her family enjoys.

“The one thing we do is this new tradition that’s been adopted by my sister’s husband, who’s Danish,” Perry said. “We find this almond inside Christmas porridge. It’s like this game where everybody gets this Christmas porridge and you have to find the one almond. If you find it, you get the gift.”

Last month, Perry and Bloom celebrated Thanksgiving together abroad in Japan, where they shared in a traditional tea-serving practice meant to de-stress participants from their hectic everyday lives.

Perry posted a photo with Bloom seated on the floor in a geometrically designed tearoom. Sitting between the couple appeared to be Bloom’s son Flynn, 9 on Monday, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Perry placed a sushi emoji icon over the child’s face to conceal his identity.

“Putting the T in #thanksgiving with a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto,” Perry captioned the post on Instagram. “Grateful my family is always up for an adventure.”

Bloom was on a press tour in Japan, making stops earlier that week in Tokyo for the region’s Comic-Con gatherings.

“Thanking on thanksgiving 🍁 so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans, the kindest of souls in #japan 🇯🇵❤️ I spent a lot of time today soaking in your beautiful handwritten letters and pictures. Every detail was so thoughtful,” the actor wrote on Instagram, sharing all the fan art and letters he received during his visit.

Although engaged, the couple — who had dated on and off since 2016 before their engagement — often spends time apart. While Bloom films the second season of his Amazon Prime Video series Carnival Row in the Czech Republic, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer travels all over the world for different projects.

Earlier in November, Perry shared a screenshot of her FaceTime with Bloom as they each cradled their identical-looking canines. In the caption, Perry made a clever remark about her and Bloom’s first names.

“Together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be ♥️,” she captioned the adorable Instagram shot.

In July, Perry shared that she’s in no rush to get married, explaining that she and Bloom were focused on taking important steps in their relationship before they walk down the aisle.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” she said on KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

After being asked by co-host Kyle Sandilands to clarify what she meant by “monster house,” Perry said, “I’m saying it more figuratively.”

“I’m saying it, like, emotionally,” she continued. “It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s, as you know.”

Bloom was previously married to model Kerr, 36, whom he wed in an intimate ceremony in July 2010 just one month after their engagement was confirmed.

Similarly, in 2010, Perry exchanged vows with ex-husband Russell Brand in a private but extravagant ceremony in India, less than 10 months after getting engaged.