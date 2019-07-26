Katy Perry Goes Diving in a One-Piece During Romantic Spanish Getaway with Orlando Bloom

Image zoom BACKGRID

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are living it up while on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with the “Never Really Over” songstress the and actor enjoying life before taking the plunge into matrimony later this year.

While wearing a one-piece polka-dot swimsuit, the 34-year-old singer made a death-defying dive into the water below.

Bloom himself shared images to his Instagram of a rocky mountain hike — which resulted in cut up ankle. “The best view comes after the hardest climb,” he captured the gallery of images.

Bloom, 42, asked for the pop superstar’s hand in marriage on Valentine’s Day, with the wedding slated for the end of this year. The two are already deep into prep mode, a source told PEOPLE last month.

“They are using a planner to finalize all the wedding details. Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too,” says the source. “They don’t seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.”

In the meantime, the couple have been traveling the world, with Perry recently shooting a music video in Hawaii prior to their trip to Spain.

The two enjoyed a day out on a luxurious super-yacht on Thursday alongside friends while in Mallorca, with Perry sporting peroxide-blonde hair.

The couple have both been previously married, with Perry recently telling Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O that the two aren’t necessarily rushing into marriage this time around.

“I think we’re doing really great and we’re really doing the hard work and laying the beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house” she said.

“I’m saying more figuratively, like emotionally. It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step. Because he was married before and it’s not the same in your 30s as you know.”

Bloom and Perry have been dating since 2016, with a brief breakup in 2017 before getting back together in April 2018.