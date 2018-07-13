Katy Perry Jets to London for 24 Hours to Enjoy Quickie Date Night with Orlando Bloom

Miles are no match for Katy Perry — she made a quick trip to London Thursday for a little quality couple time.

The popstar flew in for a date night across the pond with actor boyfriend Orlando Bloom, PEOPLE confirms. The couple — who are officially back on as of May — left Trafalgar Studios, where Bloom is currently performing on the West End in Killer Joe, and headed to Annabel’s after the show.

“Katy arrived in the afternoon and went straight to the theater,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She watched the evening performance and left with Orlando via stage door. Orlando was very protective of her. She flew out this morning — she literally came in for 24 hours just to see him.”

Perry, 33, dressed in a pink silk lingerie-style dress and white Adidas sneakers for their night out, while her beau, 41, opted for dark jeans, a fitted button-down, and a black cap.

“Katy seems to be quite taken with Orlando,” a second source tells PEOPLE. “It’s just the way she looks at him … they seem much more of a partnership. More equal. More mutual.”

The source adds, “She has been to see his show three times now and you only do that if you’re really into someone. There’s only so many times you can watch someone’s show if you’re just going through the motions!”

It’s unclear when the two may see each other next, as the “Teenage Dream” singer kicks off the African and Australian legs of her Witness world tour next week.

But it’s not the first time the pair has traveled to meet up with one another despite work commitments. Bloom and Perry have connected in the Maldives, Prague, Tokyo and Rome since the beginning of the year. And weeks after confirming her committed relationship status on American Idol, the singer caught Bloom’s performance of Tracy Lett’s creation in late May.

Leaving little doubt over the strength of her affections for Bloom, Perry posted a photo of the show’s playbill on her Instagram story, appearing to add a sweet heart-filled sticker above an image of Bloom’s face.