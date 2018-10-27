Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Flirt on Instagram About How Flexible She Is

Orlando Bloom got flirty with Katy Perry on Instagram on Friday.

The actor, 41 — who has been known to tease his girlfriend on the popular social network platform in the past — couldn’t help but praise at how “very flexible” Perry is, commenting on a throwback picture posted by CNN Style host Derek Blasberg.

In the shot, Perry showed off her pliability, holding her right leg high up with her hand while sitting at a table next to Bloom.

Blasberg had posted it in honor of Perry’s 34th birthday. Bloom’s comment — and Perry’s “lol” response — was caught by the popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Bloom was by Perry’s side on Thursday night as they celebrated her birthday together with dinner at Barton G. in West Hollywood, California.

She sported a skintight $370 Vex tube latex dress in a shade of bubblegum pink for the occasion, which she paired with pale pink pumps with heels carved into the profile of a face. He looked considerably more dressed down in grey jeans, black sneakers, an army green button-down and a black baseball cap.

Boom’s 7-year-old son Flynn joined them at the outing.

Their night out comes weeks after Perry and Bloom made their red carpet debut in September at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

The pair were first linked in 2016 after they were spotted getting cozy at a Golden Globes afterparty. They announced their split a year later in February 2017, when their reps told PEOPLE they’d be “taking respectful, loving space.”

Then Perry and Bloom sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year, when they took various trips together — from celebrating the New Year in the Maldives to meeting the Pope at the Vatican. PEOPLE confirmed the pair was officially back on in April.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

While the couple has an on-again-off-again history, they’ve actually been getting closer as of late. Earlier this week, a source close to the Lord of the Rings actor told PEOPLE that “he’s ready to settle down with Katy.”

The insider continued, “She hasn’t put any pressure on their relationship lately, and everything is just easy. Being with Katy makes Orlando very happy… In the past, he seemed so scattered and unwilling to settle down. He is like a new person now, and everyone is excited for him.”

“Orlando is in a different place than he was last year,” the Bloom source added. “He has matured a lot. He realized that being single isn’t that great after all. His relationship with Katy wasn’t right the first time around, but it very much is now.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE the couple may be ready to get engaged.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source close to the actor said earlier this month. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”