Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Host Epic Valentine's Day Party to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had their love on full display during their Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Posting to Instagram, Perry, 35, shared a series of photos from an epic party that she and her fiancé held in honor of the one year anniversary of their engagement.

“One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution… and definitely never a dull moment 😜,” the singer captioned the post, which showed the couple dancing the night away surrounded by friends and family who all wore custom sweatshirts with Perry and Bloom’s initials, “OK.”

Bloom, 43, commented on his fiancée’s post, adding, “We don’t do dull doe ❤️.”

The couple decorated their venue with a large flower wall in the shape of a heart, lovingly posing in front of it for pictures. Perry stayed in theme with a pink Prada dress that she accessorized with a sparkly heart-shaped belt and dangly heart-shaped earrings.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor popped the question to Perry last Valentine’s Day, when he went the old-fashioned route and asked her parents’ permission before popping the ever-important question.

“Orlando had planned this for a while,” a Bloom source told PEOPLE at the time. “He wanted it all to be special.”

Perry spoke openly about her proposal during a Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp interview, during which she shared, “I just remember meeting him at dinner at this place, this Italian restaurant, because when I get a pass, I just want to stuff my face with pasta. So I get there and, I mean, he’s like clean-shaven. He’s not wearing tennis shoes. I’m like, ‘Ah s—, something is going down! We were ordering everything and I was like, ‘Who is this person?!’ ”

The star added, “I got on a helicopter and he asked me to marry him, and then we landed on this building and then went downstairs and my family and friends were there and the most flowers you’ve ever seen.“

Bloom and Perry were first spotted together in Jan 2016 at Harvey Weinstein’s Golden Globes afterparty event where they were photographed smiling and laughing with each other.

Fast forward to May 2016, Perry made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of the pair lounging in robes together on the steps of a building in Cannes, France, before they continued on with their relationship through vacations and matching Halloween costumes.

Then in Feb 2017, the pair split, with their reps releasing a joint statement explaining that they needed time apart, before they reconciled the following year.

Perry also made it clear during an interview on KISS Breakfast with Tom & Daisy that she is in no rush to head down the aisle with Bloom.

“Well yeah, one step at a time,” she shared when asked about a date. “Definitely trying to, like, lay the good emotional foundation for the lifetime of commitment, which is, like, a big deal, you know?”

During an appearance on Today, Bloom spoke about Katy and their need to connect prior to walking down the aisle.

“It’s important to me that we are aligned — I’ve been married and divorced and I don’t want to do it again,” he shared. “And we’re both fully aware of that. She’s remarkable and so I’m always so impressed with that and I’m encouraged.”