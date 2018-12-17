Christmas-Themed Date Night! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Snap a Sweet Selfie at Fa La Land

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a cozy little holiday season.

Early Monday, the pop star, 34, shared an adorable selfie on her Instagram story of the couple posing in front of rows upon rows of elves on shelves — a display that’s part of pop-up Christmas museum Fa La Land, located in East Los Angeles.

In the photo, Bloom, 41, and Perry are touching foreheads and smiling sweetly at the camera. Sporting a red beret and matching plaid dress, the “Roar” musician blended in perfectly with her surroundings.

She also shared a solo selfie in front of the elves and another photo where she’s sitting in a swing below a red sign that reads, “Candyfornia.” Perry captioned it, “Ye olde stomping grounds!” and tagged the venue with a geo-stamp.

The 13-time Grammy nominee kicked off the holiday season for her fans when she dropped a new single in the middle of November. Titled “Cozy Little Christmas,” it tells the story of a Christmas Perry spent in Copenhagen.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Goes Over-the-Top Glam in Feathers for Gala Date Night with Orlando Bloom

“I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things / ‘Cause you can’t buy this feeling / Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do / Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you,” go the lyrics.

In a playful spoken interlude, Perry says, “I don’t need anything. Take back all the Cartier and the Tiffany’s and the Chanel. Well, can I keep that Chanel? Please?”

It’s available to stream on Amazon Music. The singer announced its release with a fun Instagram post.

“For all my friends secretly buying their tree already 🎁 SURPRISE! 🎁 Christmas comes early!🎄Stream my new original song #CozyLittleChristmas only on @AmazonMusic now!” she captioned it.

RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Flirt on Instagram About How Flexible She Is

Perry and Bloom were first linked in 2016 after they were seen snuggling at a Golden Globes afterparty. They announced their split a year later in February 2017, when their reps told PEOPLE they’d be “taking respectful, loving space.”

But by April, after the pair celebrated the New Year together in the Maldives and met the Pope at the Vatican, PEOPLE confirmed they were officially back on.

RELATED: Katy Perry Spends $50,000 to Go on Date with Orlando Bloom, Outbidding Fan at Charity Auction

While the couple has a complicated history, they’ve actually been getting closer as of late. A source close to the Lord of the Rings alum recently told PEOPLE that “he’s ready to settle down with Katy.”

Another source added to PEOPLE that an engagement could be on the horizon.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source close to the actor said in October. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”