Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sure do love turkey day — along with a little herbal tea.

The couple, who got engaged in February, gave their Instagram followers a look into their exciting international Thanksgiving celebration in Japan, where they shared in a traditional tea-serving practice meant to de-stress participants from their hectic everyday lives.

Perry, 35, posted a photo with her fiancé, 42, seated on the floor in a geometrically designed tearoom. Sitting between the couple appears to be Bloom’s 8-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Perry placed a sushi emoji icon over the child’s face to conceal his identity.

“Putting the T in #thanksgiving with a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto,” the “Never Really Over” singer captioned the post on Instagram. “Grateful my family is always up for an adventure 🧡”

Bloom was on a press tour in Japan, making stops earlier this week in Tokyo for the region’s Comic-Con gatherings.

“Thanking on thanksgiving 🍁 so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans, the kindest of souls in #japan 🇯🇵❤️ I spent a lot of time today soaking in your beautiful handwritten letters and pictures. Every detail was so thoughtful,” the actor wrote on Instagram, sharing all the fan art and letters he received during his visit.

Although engaged, the couple — who had dated on-and-off since 2016 before their engagement on Valentine’s Day — often spends time apart. While Bloom films the second season of his new Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row, in the Czech Republic, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer travels all over the world for different projects.

Last week, Perry shared a screenshot of her FaceTime with Bloom as they each cradled their identical-looking puppies, Mighty and Nugget. In the caption, the singer made a clever remark about her and Bloom’s initials.

“Together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be ♥️,” Perry captioned the adorable Instagram shot.

In July, the singer shared that she is in no rush to get married, explaining that she and the actor are focused on taking important steps in their relationship before they walk down the aisle.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” Perry said during an interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

After being asked by co-host Kyle Sandilands to clarify what she meant by “monster house,” Perry said, “I’m saying it more figuratively.”

Image zoom Katy and Orlando Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I’m saying it, like, emotionally,” she continued. “It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s, as you know.”

Bloom was previously married to model Kerr, 36, who he wed in an intimate ceremony in July 2010 just one month after their engagement was confirmed.

Similarly, in 2010, Perry exchanged vows with ex-husband Russell Brand, 44, in a private but extravagant ceremony in India less than 10 months after getting engaged.