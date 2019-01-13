Katy Perry Calls Orlando Bloom the ‘Kindest and Cutest Man’ in Sweet 42nd Birthday Tribute

Katy Perry’s got nothing but love for her man on his big day!

The “Swish Swish” singer, 34, shared a loving tribute to boyfriend Orlando Bloom on Sunday, in honor of the actor’s birthday.

“Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with,” she wrote alongside a shot of the actor wearing a sweatshirt that read “Woman Power.”

Sharing his appreciation, Bloom commented on the photo, packing on the praise for his paramour.

“My MG,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Bloom also included an owl emoji in his comment, appearing to suggest how wise his girlfriend is.

The post came shortly after the couple enjoyed a romantic end to 2018 together, during which they were spotted hitting the slopes in Aspen and soaking up the sun in Hawaii.

Alongside one photo from their Hawaiian adventures, which featured the couple wrapping their arms around each other in a lagoon with a rainbow arching above them, Perry sweetly proclaimed they had an “end of the rainbow kind of love.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that their holiday vacation rounds out “a very special year for Orlando and Katy,” adding that “they are doing incredibly well. They seem beyond happy and very serious.”

The insider went on to share that their families are mixing well, also.

“Katy is amazing with Orlando’s son. She is very involved in his life. It makes Orlando very happy,” the source added.

Bloom and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr are parents to 8-year-old Flynn. Bloom and the former Victoria’s Secret model split in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Perry and Bloom were first linked in 2016 after they were seen snuggling at a Golden Globes after party. They announced their split a year later in February 2017, when their reps told PEOPLE they’d be “taking respectful, loving space.”

But by April, after the pair had celebrated the New Year together in the Maldives and met the Pope at the Vatican, PEOPLE confirmed they were officially back on.

While the couple has a complicated history, they’ve actually been getting closer as of late. A source close to the Lord of the Rings alum recently told PEOPLE that “he’s ready to settle down with Katy.”

Another source added to PEOPLE that an engagement could be on the horizon.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source close to the actor said in October. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”