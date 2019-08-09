Katy Perry Says She's 'Open' to Collaborating with Taylor Swift: 'She's Really Intelligent'

Could a Katy Perry and Taylor Swift collaboration be coming?

During an interview on U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast on Thursday, the “Never Really Over” singer hinted that a musical collaboration between her and Swift — whom she recently reconciled with after a longstanding feud — isn’t totally out of the question.

“I’m open, I’m open!” Perry, 34, said. “You know, one of my favorite songs of hers off of a couple of records past is ‘Begin Again.’ I love… I really like what she’s saying in ‘The Archer.’ I think she’s really intelligent, and there’s lots of layers to her. I get the singles, a lot of people know us from the singles, but when you dig deep, there’s depth.”

After having a years-long complicated relationship that seemingly inspired their songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish,” the pair reunited in the star-studded music video in June for Swift’s single “You Need to Calm Down” in which they wear matching burger and French fry costumes.

RELATED: Katy Perry Talks ‘Amazing’ Reconciliation with Taylor Swift: ‘I Can Trust Her and She Can Trust Me’

Perry has previously explained that their path to reconciliation began when she sent the singer “a literal olive branch and a note apologizing for my part in all of it” last year as Swift, 29, embarked on her Reputation stadium tour.

“I just thought, you know, she was about to embark on something new and big and needed the support,” Perry said during an appearance on KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “I realized how much we have in common. And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Talks ‘Finally’ Trying Taylor Swift’s Famous Cookies: ‘She’s Such a Good Baker’

Image zoom Taylor Swift; Katy Perry Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Lester Cohen/Getty Images

After seeing each other at various Oscars parties, Perry and Swift began texting. Soon after, Swift invited Perry over to her house for some home-baked cookies, which Perry took a picture of and shared to her Instagram in June with the caption, “Feels good.”

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood on Friday, Perry called Swift’s cookies “incredible.”

“They were soft,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that they weren’t store-bought and she made them. She just makes them on a whim. She’s such a good baker! I mean, I saw those Rice Krispies that she just did that were heart-shaped and different colors. I mean, she has the time to do this? This is amazing!”

Perry added, “I was like, ‘Those cookies! I’ve heard about these cookies in interviews! I finally get to eat the cookies!’ And I got to hold all the cats, I was very happy.”

RELATED: Here’s Every Single Celebrity Cameo in Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Music Video

Swift shared a similar sentiment about her reconciliation with Perry in June, telling BBC Radio 1 that she and Perry had “grown past allowing ourselves to be pitted against each other.”

The singer also revealed that she and Perry had been on good terms for a while before the photo of the cookies went public, but they had wanted to make sure they were “solid” before announcing their newfound friendship to fans.

“You know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it,” Swift said. “We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware.”

With their feud now behind them, Perry and Swift’s potential collaboration couldn’t come at a better time as both are in the midst of releasing new music.

Perry dropped her newest single, “Small Talk,” on Thursday night, and Swift’s new album, Lover, is set for release on Aug. 23.