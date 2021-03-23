Katy Perry Suggests Musical Collaboration with Taylor Swift: 'Can You Imagine?'

The pop stars, who had a complicated relationship for years, reconciled back in 2018

Could a Katy Perry and Taylor Swift collaboration be in our future?

On Monday night's episode of American Idol, Perry, 36, hinted at crafting a duet with Swift, 31, after she was inspired by two female contestants on the reality singing competition series.

During the episode, contestants Althea Grace and Camille Lamb tackled a cover of Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me," before Perry informed both of the women that they would be moving on to the next round in the competition. She told the two, "That's what queens do,"

After the singers left the stage, Perry then turned to her fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and posed a question about a team-up of her own involving the "Cardigan" crooner.

"Can you imagine if Taylor and I work together, what we could do?" Perry pondered, as Bryan, 44, nodded his head in agreement.

After the moment aired on American Idol, fans of both singers shared their thoughts and excitement about a potential team-up on social media.

"Please grant our wishes, @taylorswift13 @katyperry," one user wrote as another added, "OMFG GOD MAKE THIS HAPPEN."

"OMG, THE COLLAB OF THE DECADE IS COMING," another Twitter user said.

One other wrote: "TAYLOR SWIFT AND KATY PERRY WOULD RUN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY TOGETHER SO TRUE."

Perry has teased working with Swift on various occasions over the years, including during an interview on U.K. radio show Capital Breakfast in 2019.

At the time, the "Never Really Over" singer said she was "open" to collaborating with Swift, adding, "I think she's really intelligent, and there's lots of layers to her."

Later in 2020, while chatting about her then-forthcoming album Smile on Hits Radio Breakfast, Perry said it was "not correct" that Swift would be featured on the LP, but reiterated that she welcomes the idea of working with her in the future.