Katy Perry‘s wedding won’t include performances from Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — or appearances by them whatsoever.

The American Idol judging trio stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night where Perry, 35, revealed that her fellow judges did not score invites to her upcoming nuptials to Orlando Bloom.

“I can’t afford them,” the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer joked to Kimmel, 52, before sharing how she’s coping as a soon-to-be bride.

“You know what, it’s so funny, I’m actually not a bridezilla, I call myself a ‘bride-chilla,’ ” she said. “I’m kind of chill. But I am one of those girls where, I got engaged on Feb. 14 and then I booked the place on Feb. 19. I took it very seriously.”

When Kimmel again asked if Bryan, 43, and Richie, 70, are invited, Perry reiterated that they won’t be in attendance.

“Like I said, I can’t afford them,” she said. “Look, they have a lot of work to do while I’m out getting married, again.”

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan Jimmy Kimmel/Twitter

“This is actually your way of saying they are not invited,” Kimmel responded as the three judges laughed.

While Perry insisted, “It’s going to be a small wedding,” Bryan shared that he and the “Endless Love” singer have been hoping for an invitation.

“Lionel and I, we’ve been dropping hints and solidified that,” the country star said.

“No need to drop hints anymore, you’re not invited to the wedding,” Kimmel joked.

And Perry again stood her ground on the topic. “Let’s just say, they are on the B list.”

Image zoom Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Bloom, 43, and Perry — who have been dating on-and-off since 2016 — got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Sharing her first photo with her now-fiancé, Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a pink jewel in the center.

“Full bloom,” she sweetly captioned the image, using a play on the Carnival Row star’s last name.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Last July, the singer shared that she is in no rush to get married, explaining that she and Bloom are focused on taking important steps in their relationship before they walk down the aisle.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” Perry, said during an interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

Perry previously exchanged vows with ex-husband Russell Brand in 2010 in a private but extravagant ceremony in India less than 10 months after getting engaged. They announced their separation in December 2011 and finalized their divorced in 2012.