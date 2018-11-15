The Holiday Season Is Officially Here! Katy Perry Releases Jolly Song 'Cozy Little Christmas'

Bust out the mistletoe and pour a cup of eggnog — now that Katy Perry has released a Christmas ditty, the holiday season has officially begun.

In the jolly single "Cozy Little Christmas" — which, according to a press release, details Perry’s Christmastime in Copenhagen — the 34-year-old musician croons, “I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things / ‘Cause you can’t buy this feeling / Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do / Just want a cozy, a cozy little Christmas here with you.”

In a playful spoken interlude, Perry says, “I don’t need anything. Take back all the Cartier and the Tiffany’s and the Chanel. Well, can I keep that Chanel? Please?”

The song — which Perry wrote with Greg Wells, the song’s producer, and Ferras Alqaisi — is streaming on Amazon Music. Christmas-ready fans with the Amazon Music app or Alexa devices can access the tune by saying, “Alexa, play Katy Perry‘s new holiday song.”

“For all my friends secretly buying their tree already,” Perry wrote on Instagram, “SURPRISE!”

“Christmas comes early!” she added. “Stream my new original song #CozyLittleChristmas only on @AmazonMusic now!”

The festive graphic that accompanies the song shows Perry, with a platinum blonde pixie cut and bold red lips, inside a sparkly gift box the bears a satiny green bow.

Perry teased the new tune on Instagram. Alongside audio of the song’s merry opening notes, she wrote, “Bout to sleigh in an hour.”

Perry has had her own cozy little Christmases in the past. In 2016, Perry brought her boyfriend Orlando Bloom to her family’s Christmas celebration in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

In October, a source told PEOPLE that Bloom “is ready to settle down with Katy.”