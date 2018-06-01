Katy Perry sure isn’t hiding her affection for Orlando Bloom!

The 33-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer couldn’t help but shout out Bloom on his Instagram page on Thursday, commenting on artwork of him from the current West End revival of Tracy Letts’ play Killer Joe.

“I need a season pass for that ass,” Perry wrote, her flirtation captured by the popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

“Oops I meant to send that to you privately,” she added in a separate comment.

Of course, Perry’s seen Bloom’s booty in the flesh — as has anyone who snuck a peek at those nude paddleboarding paparazzi shots. “I’ve had lots of therapy about that,” she joked in June about those pics. “[He was] trying to show off for all the people back at the shore.”

Perry also has a penchant for publicly flirting with Bloom on social media.

Back in March, she was one of the many fans who flooded the 41-year-old actor’s Instagram page on with admiring comments, gawking at the killer six-pack on display in his shirtless selfie.

“Oh hey I was actually looking for a washboard to do laundry on,” she said.

Her latest flirts come days after she traveled to London to see Bloom in Killer Joe.

As part of her whirlwind trip between Witness world tour performances in Belgium and Amsterdam, Petty swung by the theater — posting a photo of the show’s program on her Instagram Story and even adding a sweet heart-filled sticker above an image of Bloom’s face.

The couple have been on-again and off-again since they began dating in January 2016, but seem to be very much on these days — with Perry revealing at the American Idol finale days before her trip that she is officially off the market (“I’m not single”).

They first sparked rumors of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives in January. In March, they went sightseeing in Prague and spent time together in Tokyo, Japan — where Perry kicked off the Asian leg of her Witness World Tour. He watched her show from the audience and she gave him a shout-out from the stage, dedicating love song “For Me You See” to him.

Following the pair’s trip to Rome in April, a source told PEOPLE that Perry and Bloom were “dating exclusively again” after previously splitting in February 2017.

“Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious,” the source said.

“They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well,” the source added.

Bloom also opened up about their relationship in April, praising their “really remarkable connection” in an interview with U.K. newspaper The Times.

However, the actor went on to comment on how difficult it is to maintain a relationship with their conflicting schedule.

“She’s on tour, I’m doing a play, everything evolves,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling. So we will see.”