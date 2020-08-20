"I was like, 'I'm Katy Perry. I wrote 'Firework.' I'm on medication. This is f---ed up,' " Katy Perry said

Pregnant Katy Perry Recalls Getting on Medication for 'First Time in My Life': I 'Was So Ashamed'

Before she was able to "Smile" again, Katy Perry went through bouts of depression and self-doubt.

The pregnant singer, 35, reflected on having to take medication for the first time when she began not feeling like herself and realized music wasn't helping her heal as it once did.

"The older you get, the more real life gets and the harder it gets to hold onto the pain that helped you create. No longer is that pain helping you create songs," Perry said during her interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe ahead of the Aug. 28 release of her album Smile.

"It's just tormenting your mind at that point, especially in your 30s, when just life, things start to ache. Your body starts to not function. Your metabolism goes south. All things start to change in your 30s, but there's so much clarity that comes from it as well. I was getting pretty high off my own supply for a long time, and then it just didn't work after Witness," she said of her fifth studio album, which was released in 2017.

Image zoom Katy Perry Apple Music

Recalling her songwriting and very personal lyrics, Perry said she reached a point of transition in her mental health after years of turning her pain into chart-topping hits.

"I realized, 'Oh my God. I have given so much power out for validation and acceptance and love, and now it's not coming back to me.' I used to really be able to fix my depression or my bouts of depression by just going, 'I'm going to write a freaking song,' or, 'I'm going to do this. So blah, blah, blah. I'm going to whatever. I'll leave you in the dust. You break up with me, I'll show you. Here's a No. 1 one.' It didn't work anymore," the pop star said.

Looking back on those years, the American Idol judge explained when "everything changed" for her.

"I broke up with my boyfriend. My expectations weren't met and the world didn't want to hear from me anymore at that moment," she said. "They were like, 'That's enough. Thank you very much. You've given us something and we're good.' And I just couldn't get out of bed for weeks and became clinically depressed and had to get on medication for the first time in my life."

Perry added, "I was so ashamed of it. I was like, 'I'm Katy Perry. I wrote 'Firework.' I'm on medication. This is f---ed up.' "

Image zoom Katy Perry shot at Lotusland in Montecito, California

Smile is her first album in three years and the time in between projects was used to renew her sense of self.

"The last two-and-a-half years have been a psychological, spiritual, emotional journey of just pulling the petrified poison out of my body and rewiring my neural pathways and that negative thought ticker that keeps coming says, 'You're just lucky. You're just cute. You're not really good. You're not very talented. You're lucky. You're just lucky,' or, 'You're not worth it. You're not good enough. You're getting old. You're fat,' all that s---," she recalled.

"I figured out how to quiet it the f--- down," Perry noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, the mom-to-be spoke about dealing with fame all while figuring out her mental health.

"Even when you're the most famous person on the planet, coming from me, I mean, this is my own experience. I still didn't feel good enough. I still didn't feel like I was in the club. I still didn't feel worth it," she shared.

"I just was like, 'This is really happening to me? And also like, why me?' Not why me, but just like, I never really got to fully enjoy it because I never accepted it. You know? Because the truth of the matter is, is fame is a by-product for me. It's not the reason why I started my career. It's not the reason why I write the songs," Perry explained, later adding, "For me, music was so, and still is, so healing."

All in all, Perry said she's "grateful for the pain because it pushed me towards the growth" and no longer feels like a "thirsty, desperate pop star that's just trying to hit a number."