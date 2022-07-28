Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Host Ryan Seacrest Set to Return to American Idol

Auditions for the upcoming 21st season of American Idol will kick off on Aug. 3

Season 20 of American Idol concludes in epic fashion with the Top 3 each hitting the Idol stage in hopes of securing Americas vote, including one round dedicated to The Boss, Bruce Springsteen. In the end, one winner will be crowned the next American Idol. In addition to the finalists, there will be showstopping performances by superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as superstars James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes and more. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.

American Idol fans, rejoice — the show's beloved judges (and host!) are returning for another round.

ABC announced on Thursday that judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest, will be returning for a sixth season with the network on the competition series in 2023.

Auditions for the show's upcoming 21st season will kick off on Aug. 3 with the return of "Idol Across America," the virtual search for contestants. The auditions take place nationwide with the annual First 500 event, where singers can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else.

For more information on auditions, visit www.americanidol.com/auditions.

American Idol judges LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan | Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty

Richie, 73, Bryan, 46, and Perry, 37, joined the show as judges in 2018 and have been subject to many hilarious on-screen moments together. From bantering to letting their competitive sides shine in order to be considered the "favorite," the trio has established a relationship Idol fans love to witness on Monday nights.

Last season, Noah Thompson was crowned the winner, with Huntergirl as the runner-up. Following the final live show, PEOPLE sat down with judges Bryan and Richie in a group interview to discuss the results.

When asked what they thought inspired America to vote for Thompson, 20, Bryan said it really came down to his "likability" and his "all-American boy next door" energy.

"He just came in as the underdog … the unassuming guy that he didn't see it coming, America didn't see it coming," the "Drink a Beer" singer said. "And I think, you know, we've seen it in 20 years where those type people, really — America pulls for them, responds to them. And it always tells me that at the end of the day, being a good, humble, kind person wins."

Richie agreed and said "the humble giant wins every time."

"I can't tell you how many times he woke up every night and went, 'I can't believe I'm here.' And I go, 'You got to start believing, son,' " Richie added. "Well, tonight, I walked up to him and said, 'You want to tell me that now?' But it's that humble giant that you're looking for that works every time."

Thompson, a construction worker and father from Louisa, Kentucky, stole the hearts of Bryan, Perry, and Richie during his audition with an emotional, acoustic version of Kameron Marlowe's "Giving You Up."

"As a kid, all I thought about was playing music and being famous. But where I'm from, you don't really get [many] opportunities," he said at the time. "My family, they believe in me, the guys I work with believe in me, but I've just never believed in myself."