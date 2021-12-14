Season 20 of American Idol will premiere on in February 2022

Idol's Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Ryan Seacrest Get Sassy Playing 'Naughty or Nice'

Are you naughty or nice? Let's ask the judges!

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE on Tuesday, American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest get in the holiday spirit with a fun game of "Naughty or Nice."

During the game, Seacrest, 46, dictates holiday-related items and the judges hold up their paddle, signaling whether they thinks it's "naughty" or "nice."

Throughout each round, the stars react hilariously to each other's responses.

When Perry, 37, was the only one to consider fake Christmas trees "nice," the group stares her down as Bryan, 45, says "oh you're in trouble."

She responds in a sassy tone, "Do you have a toddler?"

Something the group all agree on, however, is that eggnog is a no-go.

American Idol Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest

"Eww," says Perry. While Richie, 72, says "I've been nogging for a long time."

They also all agree that mistletoe is "nice." The other rounds included yellow snow (which only Bryan likes), ugly Christmas sweaters and stealing someone else's stocking stuffers.

The video concludes with Seacrest exclaiming, "Merry Christmas everyone."

The judges are currently gearing up for the 20th season of the show, which is set to premiere on Feb. 27.

Last month, Perry and Richie surprised Bryan during his opening monologue at the CMA Awards. The fellow judges snuck up behind him, helped him close out his monologue and even helped present the first award of the night.

"What are y'all doing here?" Bryan asked, to which Perry jokingly responded: "I thought we did everything together."

"We're here because we heard you needed a little help, because you're hosting the biggest country event ever," added Richie.

Richie, Perry and Bryan have judged the awards show together since its return (and change to ABC) in 2018.

Meanwhile, in August, the stars teamed up to film a hilarious call for auditions video for season 20 — and it included Bryan peeking from the shower!

"American Idol is coming back y'all in this year is the 20th year and it's time to find the next superstar," Bryan said to start the clip from inside his pickup truck.

"And you may be wondering where you can audition for American Idol this year," Richie added as he works on the landscaping of his home.