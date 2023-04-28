Katy Perry Loses Trademark Battle Against Australian Fashion Designer Katie Perry

"This is a tale of two women, two teenage dreams and one name," Judge Brigitte Markovic's ruling reportedly read

By
Updated on April 28, 2023 12:45 PM
Katy Perry attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store
Katy Perry. Photo: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Katie Perry is coming at Katy Perry like a dark horse — and prevailing.

The Australian designer, who goes by her married name of Katie Taylor but sells clothes under her birth name, won a court case on Friday that stated the pop star's 2014 Australian tour merchandise breached a trademark the fashionista's held since 2008.

The BBC was first to report the news, noting that Justice Brigitte Markovic's ruling read, "This is a tale of two women, two teenage dreams and one name."

Reps for Katy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Since 2007, Katie has been using the "Katie Perry" brand name, which she trademarked in Australia on Sept. 29, 2008, according to her website. Katy, 38, who was born Katheryn Hudson, broke through as a musician in 2008 with her chart-topping hit "I Kissed a Girl."

"You may remember that in 2009 there was an attempt to shut me down by the US singer," read a post from Katie's website. "It failed and the opposition to my trade mark was withdrawn."

According to BBC, Judge Markovic ruled that the Grammy nominee infringed the trademark with merchandise for her Prism album and a holiday single called "Cozy Little Christmas" that was promoted on social media, as well as apparel sold during her 2014 Australian tour.

While the judge reportedly said Katy doesn't have to compensate the designer due to using the name in "good faith," her company Kitty Purry has to pay an amount in financial damages that will be determined next month.

Additionally, Judge Markovic reportedly shut down claims that some of Katy's other outlets for selling merchandise, including a 2018 tour, breached the trademark. She also dismissed the "Roar" singer's bid to have the designer's trademark canceled, per BBC.

AMERICAN IDOL 512 (Top 14 Live Reveal) Following the Top 20 reveal, Americas votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, LIVE MONDAY, APRIL 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Katy Perry. Eric McCandless/Getty

On Katie's website, she wrote that she had "no knowledge of the singer" when she registered the trademark. "Imagine my surprise when one of the reactions I received was a letter from lawyers representing the US singer, Katy Perry," said the designer.

"They stated that I should immediately stop trading under this name, withdraw all my clothes and sign a document drafted by them to say that from then on I will never trade under this name ever again," she continued. "A true case of David vs Goliath! I felt bullied, insulted and surprised."

Katie stated that the case's outcome is "a win for small business," writing, "We matter, Australian laws matter and most importantly in the face of a bully it is important to stand up for yourself."

