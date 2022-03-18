"He looks up to Luke with big golden retriever eyes," Perry tells PEOPLE of her fiancé Orlando Bloom's bromance with fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan

Katy Perry Enjoys 'Everyone Else Knowing' Orlando Bloom Is Attractive: 'My Man Is Hot - I Know It'

Katy Perry never hesitates to hype up her man.

During an interview with Perry about "When I'm Gone," her collaboration with Alesso, she opened up about her admiration for her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

When asked about a recent episode on American Idol where she was caught admiring Bloom's Sexiest Man Alive photoshoot, the star, 37, tells PEOPLE she "doesn't need a magazine to remind me that my man is hot — I know it."

"But I like it. I like everyone else knowing," she jokes.

It turns out that Bloom is always in for the compliments, Perry says.

Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom | Credit: Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

"I always protect him, but he loves Luke," she says of Luke Bryan, her fellow judge on the singing competition series. "So if it's all in good fun, he's down. He looks up to Luke with big golden retriever eyes."

In February, the singer revealed on the show that the country music star and Bloom, 45, have "a bromance going on."

"Yeah, me and Orlando are slowly falling in love," said Bryan, 45, said of Bloom.

"He talks about you now in the car all the time," Perry told Bryan. "It's crazy. He's like, 'Luke's such a good guy, isn't he?' I'm like, 'Yeah, he's a sweet kid.'"

During another take, Bryan received a video message from Bloom, to which Perry responded, "He's so in love with you."

"I can't even begin to tell you what a day I've had," Bloom said in the video message to Bryan.

"Get yourself someone that looks at you the way Orlando looks at Luke," Perry said. "I haven't heard from my fiancé all day, but meanwhile, he sends video messages with hearts in his eyes to Luke."

"It's called love in Bloom," said Bryan.

When it comes to her relationship with Bloom and parenting their 19-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, Perry says the couple has "very normal lives in a lot of ways."

"We just go to the park, we go to my gym classes, it's very fun," she says.

As for their summer plans? They'll be reversing their parenting roles.

"We love to travel and we kind of do it spontaneously. And we love being in Europe as well, but Orlando is about to go shoot a couple movies," she says.