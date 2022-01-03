Katy Perry Kisses Orlando Bloom at New Year's Eve Playland Party Celebrating Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry plans to play 16 shows at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas through March

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed 2022 with a sweet New Year's kiss.

On Instagram Monday, the 37-year-old singer looked back at her epic NYE celebration, sharing snaps from her Playland-themed party at Resorts World Las Vegas — home to her new Las Vegas residency Play.

"We like to #PLAY🍄 hard / party hard 💁🏻‍♀️," Perry wrote alongside a carousel of photos, thanking Wally's restaurant and the hotel resort for hosting, as well as the Meta Museum and producer Jeff Beacher "for making it psychedelic 😵‍💫🍄✌🏻."

In the images, Perry leaned in to kiss her actor fiancé, 44, who sweetly sported a lipstick mark on his cheek. Other psychedelic elements seen in the snaps included oversized, inflatable mushrooms, a teddy bear and giant disco ball cuddled up in a corner, dancers dressed as toy soldiers, the Easter Bunny and more.

Posing for pictures in a skintight strapless blue gown with partygoers including designer Jeremy Scott, the "California Gurls" singer later changed into a sparkling red two-piece. Perry flashed her abs while wearing a matching face mask, and gleefully performed on stage as confetti burst overhead.

Also on Instagram Monday, Bloom shared more shots from behind the scenes of the Play residency, celebrating his fiancée's success.

"There's a new act on the #vegas strip @katyperry so proud of you," the Lord of the Rings alum wrote, posting pics of the larger-than-life costumes and props, plus a picture of Perry performing in a giant keyhole atop a rainbow on stage. "Let's all go #play 🍄🚀 HNY❤️"

Last week, Perry kicked off her 16-show residency in Sin City, with plans to perform at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas through March.

The hitmaker teased her show on Good Morning America Wednesday, revealing that she'll be performing alongside massive, colorful visuals, including a pink and yellow checkerboard stage, a colossal rubber duck and a larger-than-life toilet and plunger.

"A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is like, three times the size of me," she said. "It's Honey I Shrunk the Kids meets Pee-wee's Playhouse, but we knew what our audience is. People are here to have fun, people are here to let loose."

The star also noted just how different her life has become since she last took the stage pre-pandemic, before she welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 with Bloom.

"Between then and now, I was able to have a baby, which changed my life and brought me balance and perspective and priority and so much joy," Perry told GMA. "Everything I was looking for, I really found when I met her."

Orlando Bloom Instagram Credit: Orlando Bloom Instagram

Coinciding with the launch of her residency is Perry's newest song, a collaboration with Alesso called "When I'm Gone" that the star says is "proud" and "fun."