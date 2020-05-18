Katy Perry Will Kick Off Good Morning America's Virtual Summer Concert Series

Summer 2020 begins with Katy Perry.

On Monday, Good Morning America announced that on the American Idol judge, 35, will kick off the morning show's 2020 Summer Concert Series this Friday. This year, the annual event will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Perry said in a personal video message to GMA that she will be performing her empowering new song "Daisies," which she dropped last week.

"It will be an exciting event," Perry said. "Please don't miss it. I will see you there. Love you GMA."

The Summer 2020 Concert Series, sponsored by Caesars Rewards, will bring GMA viewers performances from the biggest names in music. The full series line-up will be announced in the near future.

On Friday, Perry released a special socially distant shot music video to accompany her new track. The video features the pregnant singer celebrating her resilient spirit while wandering through the outdoors.

The colorful video, reminiscent of Polaroid photos with its grainy overlay, shows off Perry's growing baby bump as she strips down to her bare body while standing in a flowing stream. The artist is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom this summer.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's New Music Daily, the mom-to-be spoke about her new single, explaining that she wrote the song as "another anthem for myself."

"I came out of a pretty dark time on Witness and I've been writing a record for two years. I wrote some of it while I was clinically depressed and trying to find the light at the end of the tunnel," she shared. "Daisies was just a nugget of inspiration for me to go, look, I don't need to change. I will stay true to my past. Maybe that won't be popular at times, but I will stay consistent with who I am. I will keep pushing myself musically, as a human being to evolve every single day. And I will continue to travel on the road less traveled no matter what people say."

The popstar went on to admit that she was unsure of when to release new music, she decided this summer would be a great way to boosts people's spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.