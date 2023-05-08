Katy Perry Jokes 'I Found My Seat' After Viral Coronation Memes: '#lavenderlostgirl'

Katy Perry is leaning in to her meme-worthy moments.

Over the weekend, clips of the "Firework" singer looking confused as she tried to find her seat at King Charles III's coronation went viral. Once she noticed that fans were loving the clips, she addressed the matter herself.

In the viral video, the 38-year-old pop star was seen scanning the audience in an elegant, all-lavender outfit at the coronation.

"don't worry guys i found my seat," she wrote on Twitter.

In an Instagram video showing off her outfit, she played into the fun even more by captioning it, "#lavenderlostgirl."

She wrote the same hashtag in a previous post, where user loveofhuns commented, "Seat found and slay x."

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The following day, Perry and fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie headlined the coronation concert.

Held at Windsor Castle, Perry appeared in a dramatic gold ballgown and sang hits like "Roar" and "Firework."

Edward Enninful and Katy Perry. Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

More performers at the concert included Take That, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel. Nicole Scherzinger performed "Reflection" from Mulan as pianist Lang Lang played, and Olly Murs was one of the first performers to take the stage at the show.

The cameras caught King Charles and Queen Camilla smiling throughout the event, especially when Miss Piggy and Kermit made a surprise appearance saying they were looking for their seats in the royal box.

That night, Perry tuned in to Idol live with Richie from inside the castle. During the episode, King Charles and Queen Camilla made a surprise visit, leaving Perry and Richie stunned.

As for the duo's connection to the royals, the "Hot N Cold" singer has served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by King Charles (when he was Prince) to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020.

Meanwhile, the "Hello" hitmaker was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019.