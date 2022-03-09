On Feb. 27, American Idol kicked off its 20th season with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest

Katy Perry Jokes Everyone Has Been Singing 'Firework' Wrong: 'It's Not "Up"'

Baby you're a "Firework" — but only if you get the lyrics right.

On Sunday's episode of American Idol, Katy Perry set the record straight on a common misconception related to her 2010 smash-hit "Firework": most people sing the lyrics wrong.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At one point, her fellow judge Luke Bryan jumps up and begins to sing the song's chorus before Perry, 37, stops him to say, "It's not 'up, up, up' and it's not 'ah, ah, ah.'"

Bryan, 44, then responds, "What is it then because I've been dying to know all these years?"

Perry then clarifies that it's "awe, awe, awe." In response, The "Drunk on You" singer clapped back by asking if that was a "word in the dictionary."

The "Roar" singer said it was, and reinstated with sass, "It's awe, awe, awe, everybody. Get it right! It's not 'Fireworks' it's 'Firework.'"

RELATED: Katy Perry Exits Jimmy Kimmel Live Taping in Giant Poop Costume Identical to Her Vegas Show Prop

Perry shared the moment on Instagram and captioned the post, "FOR THE OFFICIAL RECORD ☝🏻. it is AWE not UP. it is FIREWORK not FIREWORKSSS. Swipe ➡️ for proof 🎆🎇."

She also included a second slide in the post, which showed that the song was inspired by a line from Jack Kerouac's 1951 book On the Road.

The line read, "The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle you see the blue centerlight pop and everybody goes 'Awww!'"

Last month, Idol judges Perry, Bryan and Lionel Richie kicked off the 20th season of the ABC singing competition show — and revealed new revelations going on behind the scenes.

"There's a bromance going on," Perry said during a break between auditions.

"Yeah, me and Orlando are slowly falling in love," said Bryan of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Drops Mesmerizing Video for Her New Single with Alesso: Watch 'When I'm Gone'

"He talks about you now in the car all the time," Perry said of Bloom. "It's crazy. He's like, 'Luke's such a good guy, isn't he?' I'm like, 'Yeah, he's a sweet kid.'"

Meanwhile, on Feb. 22 during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Perry gave an update on her 17-month-old daughter, whom she shares with fiancé Bloom, and discussed some of Daisy's latest interests.

Asked what Daisy is into at this stage, Perry said, "What is she into? Well, you know what I think? I think if you gave all of the toys that you ever wanted to to a kid they would still want to touch electrical outlets."

"I think — I don't even know if this is on the market — but someone should make like a plushy electrical outlet or something," Perry added, to which co-host Kelly Ripa noted that she thinks the "goal is to keep [kids] away from them and not make them more enticing."