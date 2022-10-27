Katy Perry Jokes That Her Viral Twitching Moment on Vegas Stage Is 'My Broken Doll Eye Party Trick'

While reacting to a viral moment that shows her eye twitching on stage, Katy Perry announced new dates for her Las Vegas residency Play

By
Published on October 27, 2022 11:51 PM
Photo: Raymond Liu/Getty

Katy Perry says her eyes are just fine after they became the focus of a viral moment.

The "Roar" singer, 38, was performing during her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday evening, when her eye began to noticeably twitch as she took a moment to pause during her show.

While the star posed in her dress made out of soda cans and pop tabs, her left eye began to close all on its own, prompting the singer to try to fix it as her right eye continued to blink.

In a video of the moment, which was captured by a Perry fan page, the singer manages to keep her composure as she tells excited concertgoers, "Make even more noise for my band."

Days later, Perry laughed off the ordeal as she used the moment to promote more upcoming Play shows at Resorts World Theatre in 2023.

On TikTok, Perry shared the viral clip, writing over it: "POV: when you see new 2023 PLAY dates"

She shared even more on Instagram, writing in the caption of that post, "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! 😜."

Telling fans what they can expect, the Grammy-nominated artist continued, "The show's set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren't all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! 🤸🏻‍♀️."

Added Perry: "This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that's a party trick too… I don't actually lactate hops silly goose!)🍺 Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we'll drink, this one's on me, cause we're all #chainedtothealgorithm 🤡⛓ #therealproblemlolhaha😅."

Featuring 14 shows, the 2023 leg kicks off on Feb. 15 and ends on April 15. Perry first began her residency in December 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry to Star as Magical Pop Singer in New Animated Movie Musical Melody

At the time, Perry teased her show on Good Morning America, revealing that she'll be performing alongside massive, colorful visuals, including a pink and yellow checkerboard stage, a colossal rubber duck and a larger-than-life toilet and plunger.

"A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is like, three times the size of me," she said. "It's Honey I Shrunk the Kids meets Pee-wee's Playhouse, but we knew what our audience is. People are here to have fun, people are here to let loose."

Tickets for Perry's 2023 Play dates go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

