Katy Perry Sends Good Luck Message to Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Before Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Super Bowl halftime show alum Katy Perry is ready for this year’s performance from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira!

Ahead of the 2020 concert on Sunday, the “Dark Horse” singer sent the ladies a good luck message on Twitter.

“YOU GOT THIS

Image zoom

@JLo &@shakira

Image zoom

#PepsiHalftime

Image zoom

,” Perry tweeted.

Lopez, 50, responded to Perry’s sweet message, retweeting it on her own feed with three heart emojis.

Pepsi, who sponsors the epic annual performance, also responded to her post,” Living for this tweet

Image zoom

.”

Perry headlined Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 when she famously arrived on stage at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on a giant metal lion. She was joined by Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott during the highly-acclaimed set.

The night also produced a new viral star in Left Shark, who became particularly popular for his dance moves.

This year, Lopez and Shakira are set to put on an epic halftime performance. Hours before they are scheduled to hit the stage, Lopez, 50, shared a sweet post with her co-headliner, who is also celebrating her 43rd birthday.

RELATED: J.Lo & Shakira Share Hug Before Halftime Show: ‘Let’s Show the World What Two Latin Girls Can Do’

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty Images; Paul Morigi/Getty Images; Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

“So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!” the mom of two wrote on Instagram alongside a photo that showed the two superstars embracing. “Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do. #LetsGetLoud #GirlPower.”

In the photo, the two women embrace after what seems to have been a practice run of their performance.The two performers have managed to keep the details of their performance a secret, but Lopez has teased that the show will be a “lot of fun.”

“Here’s what I’ll say,” Lopez said during a Good Morning America interview earlier this week. “We accomplished what we set out to do. And for that, we’re really excited for everybody to see it. Because it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Both Lopez and Shakira have been outspoken about how excited and honored they feel to get the chance to headline the halftime show.

RELATED: From Beyoncé to Bruno (and Left Shark!): Looking Back at the Past Super Bowl Halftime Shows

“I feel truly honored to be representing so many people out there,” Shakira said at a press conference this week. “Women, Latinas, and people of any ages. I think that J.Lo and I are here redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background. It doesn’t really matter where you’re from, how old you are … what matters is what you have to say. And we’re here, and we have a lot of stuff to say.”

“It’s about hard work. The two of us could have never imagined that we’d be playing at the Super Bowl one day,” added Lopez. “I’m very, very proud to be here and to be able to have this moment and am very grateful to be able to do that.”

Prior to the start of the game, Shakira also spotlighted one of the dancers who will be joining the power-duo on stage.

“She’s only 18, but she takes care of her family and works so hard, and she brings so much joy. I’m proud to be able to share this stage today with a fellow Barranquillera, and to show this infectious dance from our hometown to the world,” the singer shared on Twitter with a video of the superstar dancing with the young dancer.

Super Bowl LIV, held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, airs live on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 2.