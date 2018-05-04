Soft Skin, Red Lips, So Kissable! Katy Perry Celebrates 10th Anniversary of 'I Kissed a Girl'

Katy Perry’s smash hit “I Kissed a Girl” has been irresistible since it was first released a decade ago.

The singer, 33, took to social media on Thursday to share a blast-from-the-past clip in celebration of the 10th anniversary of her breakout hit. Perry, then rocking deep brunette hair and shaggy bangs, excitedly jumps around her room singing as she hears her song playing on the radio for the first time. The montage then goes on to show her singing the track at various concerts, award shows and ceremonies throughout the years.

“#TBT This weekend marked the 10th anniversary of the release of I Kissed A Girl! 💋 Thank you for believing in me then, and growing with me since 🌱 #doublethrowback,” Perry captioned the video.

Earlier this year, Perry revealed an interview with Glamour that she would rewrite the 2008 hit that put her on the map to combat “stereotypes.”

“We’ve really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years,” she told the magazine. “We’ve come a long way. Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it.”

“Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes on it,” Perry continued. “Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What’s true for you can evolve.”

Growing up in a religious household with both of her parents working as pastors, Perry says she “prayed the gay away at Jesus camps.” But soon her “bubble started to burst” as she discovered people who were different from her.

“These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear,” she told told the audience of the HRC Los Angeles Gala while accepting the National Equality Award in March 2017. “They were the most free, strong, kind, and inclusive people that I have ever met.”

“They stimulated my mind, and they filled my heart with joy, and they danced with joy while doing it,” she added. “These people are actually, magic, and they are magic because they are living their truth.”

And though she strayed away from the beliefs of her religion, Perry says she wouldn’t change a thing about the path she chose.

“Priceless lessons happen large,” she said. “The path of discovery has made me, has tested me, and forever changed me.”

“You don’t get to choose your family, but you can choose your tribe,” she continued. “I stand here as real evidence for all that no matter where you came from, it is about where you are going, that real change, real evolution, and that real perception shift can happen, if we open our minds and soften our hearts.”

Though the American Idol judge is no longer kissing girls, she and on-and-off-again boyfriend Orlando Bloom, 41, were recently spotted vacationing together in Italy in April, where they met with Pope Francis in Vatican City.