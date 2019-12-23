Katy Perry on Her Holiday Plans & Hopes for 2020: 'Lots of Wonderful Personal Things Coming Up'

Katy Perry is spreading holiday cheer.

The singer, 35, joined Amazon in delivering smiles to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles in Bell Gardens, California on Wednesday.

Talking with PEOPLE during the fun-filled event, the California native opened up about her goals for the new year and revealed that caring for children in the community is a cause that’s very dear to her heart.

“For my personal self, I really want to streamline my life and create continual balance,” she tells PEOPLE. “There’s a lot of wonderful, personal things coming up in the future, which are exciting. Like creating my own idea of family.”

Giving back on Wednesday as a longtime supporter of the Boys & Girls Club, Perry worked with Amazon to fulfill the AmazonSmile Charity List for the Bell Gardens location by providing essential items and one hand-selected present for each child. She even helped transform the clubhouse into a winter wonderland complete with snow and fun activities like story time, pictures with Santa, sledding and cookie decorating.

“I think sometimes we feel overwhelmed about how to contribute and give back because there are so many choices,” Perry says. “It’s all about simplifying by starting in your local community. It’s about starting with your family first and your friends and your community and keeping it local because that’s where you can create the most change and cause the most ripple effect.”

“The Boys and Girls Club is an incredible, established charity and kids organization that protects kids and has looked after kids by providing after-school help and giving them a safe environment and a place to have a sense of community,” she adds. “That is very lacking in a lot of places these days. It’s been established for over a hundred years and it’s tried and true.”

This isn’t the first time the “Cozy Little Christmas” singer has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club.

“During our last tour, we did an incentivized program where my fans could sign up to volunteer at a Boys and Girls Club,” Perry recalls. “It was a program where you could exchange hours for a meet-and-greet with me so if you did 10 hours of volunteering, then you could get a chance to be at a meet-and-greet with me.”

“It’s not just about giving money,” Perry says. “It’s a lot about giving your time. That’s the most valuable thing.”

The star wants children to know just how special they are. “I just hope they realize how much people do care about them, and are invested in their futures and in education,” she tells PEOPLE. “Education is really the key to me. That is the solution to so much, and it’s something that I like to highlight.”

“Children mean so much to me because they are innocent and they make us believe in innocence again, in a chaotic world,” she continues.

Perry has joined forces with her sister Angela Hudson to start their very own Firework Foundation and “give [the youth] a place where they can be a kid again.”

“We usually work with a lot of 11 to 16-year-olds and that’s the most impressionable time,” Perry explains of her organization. “It’s the moment where you can make the most impact because they’re thinking about the future.”

“Everything is changing for them,” she adds. “They’re realizing that they’re not six and seven anymore, they’re going into junior high. There’s peer pressure, there’s social media. The Firework Foundation is an art-based program and it’s a place where they can be away from all technology. There’s so many different aspects to it.”

Giving back is just one of the many aspects in Perry’s life. The singer recently released her holiday single, “Cozy Little Christmas” with a hilarious music video starring Santa Claus.

In it, Perry plays Mrs. Claus and enjoys a Palm Springs holiday with Old St. Nick. Rudolph even gives the duo massages.

“We shot it basically in one and a half days,” Perry tells PEOPLE. “I have never sat in milk for that long. I think it was three hours. No it didn’t curdle, it was fine, but it’s funny when you have pruned fingers from milk.”

Despite releasing a new Christmas single, Perry doesn’t plan on dropping a new album soon. “I’m happy to be able to give fans this and to make a music video,” she says. “That’s what I’ve definitely been doing this year is finding balance in my life, not being on tour but definitely still making music and videos and contributing to that.”

As for the holidays, Perry plans to spend time with family.

“The adults don’t get gifts because we go on vacation. That is best gift,” she explains. “We go on vacation and we eat, we stop the diets. We definitely binge and we go somewhere every year. Last year we went to Hawaii. This year we’re going somewhere in the snow, so we get to change it up and maybe go snowboarding and skiing. I’m a snowboarder.”

“It’s the one time a year that we are all under the same roof for 10 days, which makes us all feel young and cozy,” she says. “To be able to call for your mom across the hall — it’s sweet. We annoy each other and we get along — we’re just like the typical family.”

But there is a fun tradition that her family enjoys.

“The one thing we do is this new tradition that’s been adopted by my sister’s husband, who’s Danish,” Perry says. “We find this almond inside Christmas porridge. It’s like this game where everybody gets this Christmas porridge and you have to find the one almond. If you find it, you get the gift.”

As for the new Year, Perry says she’s looking forward to finding clarity.