Katy Perry Gives Inside Look at Her Backstage Life amid Vegas Residency: 'People Think It Is Pretty Scandalous'

Katy Perry says that despite public assumptions, backstage life when she is performing has been routine since she first rose to stardom.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about De Soi, her new line of sparkling, ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens, the 37-year-old singer also opened up about Play, her Las Vegas residency, and what goes on behind-the-scenes before each of her scheduled performances.

"Well, people think backstage is pretty scandalous, but for me, for a decade, it's pretty much been the same," Perry tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We're just getting ready, we're eating well, we're doing a pre-show workout. We're doing lots of different business things and really sticking to the meditation."

"So the [things] that I do, and have done for over a decade, has given me a lot of help with fatigue and exhaustion," she continues. "Especially getting through these shows, because I think this is probably the most physically grueling show I've done."

And, according to the "Teenage Dream" hitmaker, her young daughter, Daisy Dove, is with her in Las Vegas anyway, leaving no room for any wild antics.

"Daisy's with me all the time and she loves seeing mama get ready and turn into the character," she says. "And I get to give bath time between 6:00 and 7:00. It's a great routine. I thrive on routine."

Late last month, Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency Play. The American Idol judge is scheduled to play shows through March at Resorts World, which opened on the Strip in June, and whose theater only opened last month for Carrie Underwood's residency.

In the fun-filled show, Perry performs alongside massive, colorful visuals, including a pink and yellow checkerboard stage, a colossal rubber duck and a larger-than-life toilet and plunger.

The singer also performs an array of tracks off of each of her beloved studio albums. Hits fans get to hear include "E.T.," "Dark Horse," "California Gurls," "Waking Up in Vegas," "I Kissed a Girl," "Never Really Over," "Teenage Dream," "Roar" and "Firework."

According to Perry, Play is going "amazing" and is beyond anything her wildest thoughts could've ever imagined. "It's all of my biggest dreams, because it's larger than life, coming true," she tells PEOPLE.

"It's just wild. It's a combination of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids meets Pee-Wee's Playhouse," Perry continues. "I play a doll and everything is larger than life. And it's a bit trippy, I would say."

"It is a show you can really only see in Vegas because I could never bring a 30-foot toilet on the road. There would be no semi-truck that would hold it," she adds with a laugh.

Timed to the opening of her Vegas residency, Perry also released a new collaboration with Alesso, titled "When I'm Gone."

"It's great cause it's coming out the same time, the opening night of my show, and it just gives a little bit of a fresh, fun new feeling," Perry previously said on Good Morning America of the upbeat track. "Music will continue and people use music to be happy, to get their grief out, to dance, to put their makeup on. We all need a soundtrack to our lives and I hope I can be part of that."

When asked if new music is on the horizon, Perry — who released her last album, Smile, in 2020 — played coy, but did hint that there is always music in her heart.

"I'm always writing and in music and putting out stuff here and there," she tells PEOPLE. "But I think what I'm really excited about is Play."