Katy Perry Gets Booed on 'American Idol' for the First Time After Criticizing Contestant's Performance

"Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed," exclaimed Luke Bryan on Monday's episode after Perry suggested Nutsa Buzaladze tone down her performance style

By
Published on April 18, 2023 02:25 PM
LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Katy Perry heard the audience "Roar" during Monday's episode of American Idol — and not in a positive way.

After top 26 contestant Nutsa Buzaladze delivered a high-energy performance of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals' "Paris (Ooh La La)" in Hawaii, Perry offered up some criticism and got booed by the crowd at Disney's Aulani resort.

Before the 25-year-old Tbilisi, Georgia native took the stage, she received some advice from guest mentor Noah Cyrus. "She's got this diva energy. Her movement, her dancing — I think that's her vibe," said the singer-songwriter. "But I thought it would be cool to watch her be a singer and then tell a story."

Buzaladze then performed "Paris (Ooh La La)" in a sparkly dress and boots with powerhouse vocals and dramatic movements, shimmying her shoulders and finishing with a rockstar-esque backbend on the floor.

Judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan praised the contestant for her signature performance style, with the "All Night Long (All Night)" musician telling her, "That was just so wonderful to watch."

Perry, 38, however, suggested that she tone it down. "Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," she said. "Listen, I think one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that's gonna be hard."

The Grammy nominee then received ravenous boos from the crowd, and Richie, 73, commented, "Whoa, hostility!"

"Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed," exclaimed Bryan, 46.

LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

"OK, first time in six seasons, woo-hoo!" replied Perry, unfazed by the audience's passionate reaction. "But what I'm saying is that, I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."

Buzaladze laughed off the criticism and seemed to appreciate the "Teenage Dream" musician's opinion. "Thank you so much. This is a dream come true," she said before exiting the stage.

Perry's experience on this season of American Idol hasn't been without its rough moments. Earlier this month, contestant Sara Beth Liebe quit the competition to be with her three young children after making waves by calling out Perry's "mom-shaming" comment during her audition.

SARA BETH, Katy Perry
Sara Beth Liebe; Katy Perry. Eric McCandless/ABC, Raymond Liu via Getty

Liebe, 25, made it through her first audition with ease, though she later shared a TikTok that expressed her frustrations with a joke in which Perry quipped Liebe had been "laying on the table too much."

During a later episode, Perry was entirely on the contestant's side and did her best to convince her to stick around after making it to the next round of the competition.

"Sara Beth, I know life is scary," she told Liebe. "I also know that it's easier to walk away than to be rejected. But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential and I know that you love your family for your kids. I know that as a mother. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don't leave the competition."

After an impressive performance of The Police's "Roxanne," Liebe abruptly told the judges that she was walking away.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Tries to Convince 'Idol' Contestant Sara Beth Liebe to Stay on Show After Mom-Shaming Accusations

"This opportunity is really rad but this is actually gonna be my last performance 'cause my heart's at home," she told the trio. "So I'm gonna get home to my babies, they kind of need me. So thank you, thanks."

The judges were clearly shocked, as Richie asked, "What the heck is going on?" and Perry took it upon herself to convince Liebe to stay.

Still, the singer remained certain she made the right choice, telling a producer: "I feel like I'm not gonna win the show anyway, so I might as well go home. Seeing all the talent, a big part of me feels like I'm not cut out for show business. I feel like, yeah, I don't know."

Liebe did return to the stage in order for the judges to reveal that she had advanced to the next round, and though Perry tried one last time to get her to stay, she declined.

AMERICAN IDOL 512 (Top 14 Live Reveal) Following the Top 20 reveal, Americas votes will determine which 10 Idol hopefuls will continue on in their musical journey, capping off a night of unforgettable performances. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will choose the additional four singers to join the Top 14. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts American Idol, LIVE MONDAY, APRIL 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless via Getty Images) KATY PERRY
Eric McCandless/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Hey girl. You've opened a door you never thought you would open," Perry told her. "And you got a yes. And you may get another yes in the future. Do not give up."

Though Liebe told Perry "I appreciate you" before leaving the stage, she later explained her decision one final time.

"I'm really humbled and grateful, and Katy had some really nice things to say. It'd be nice if my kids were a little older," she said. "I understand how big of an opportunity this is, I still kind of want to go home. I'm sure that when I get home I'll regret it. I'll probably go, 'Damn Sara, you should've stayed, and you should've done it.'"

Related Articles
'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' Singer Leo Sayer Marries Girlfriend
'You Make Me Feel Like Dancing' Singer Leo Sayer Marries Girlfriend After Nearly 40 Years Together
North West Shares the Perfect Response When Katy Perry Asks What She Wants to Be When She Grows Up
North West Gives the Perfect Response When Katy Perry Asks What She Wants to Be When She Grows Up
ELLE/Megan Thee Stallion Covers the May 2023 Issue and Speaks About the Tory Lanez Trial and Being a Survivor. PHOTOGRAPHED BY: Adrienne Raquel
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Won't Let Tory Lanez Shooting 'Define My Journey': 'Putting Myself First'
04/17/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift flashes a smile while stepping out in New York City. The newly single pop star headed out for a night on the town during a few days off from her tour. Taylor wore a brown short sleeve top, jeans, and boots from The Row. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Taylor Swift Steps Out in New York After Subtly Confirming to Fans She's 'OK' in Viral Tour Clip
Justin Bieber defending Frank Ocean for his Coachella performance
Justin Bieber Praises Frank Ocean's Coachella Performance Amid Backlash: 'I Was Blown Away'
Madison Beer Recalls Her Younger Brother Finding Her as She Contemplated Suicide on Balcony
Madison Beer Recalls Her Younger Brother Finding Her as She Contemplated Suicide on Balcony (Exclusive)
Samara Joy attends MOCA Gala 2023 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Samara Joy Tells Congress 'Get It Together' amid TikTok Battle: 'A Platform That Unites' (Exclusive)
Chris Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis
Chris Cornell's Widow Vicky and Soundgarden Reach Resolution After Years-Long Legal Dispute
Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Halsey Parts Ways with Longtime Label Capitol Records Nearly a Year After Song Release Drama
Bruce Springsteen Says Daughter Jessica Will 'Make Sure' He Attends Taylor Swift's Midnights Tour
Bruce Springsteen Tests Positive for COVID Hours After Wrapping First N.J. Show in 7 Years
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Kendall Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Did Bad Bunny Go (Sort of) Instagram Official with Kendall Jenner at Coachella? See Why Fans Think So
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Jamira Haines attend the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023
Who Is 50 Cent's Girlfriend? All About Jamira 'Cuban Link' Haines
Kiss poses for a portrait session in January 1975
The Members of KISS: Where Are They Now?
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
David Beckham Pays Sweet 49th Birthday Tribute to 'Most Amazing Wife' Victoria Beckham
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Were 'Friendly' for 'Months' Before Coachella Kiss: Source (Exclusive)
AMERICAN IDOL "610 (Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1)" - America's favorite singing competition returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone mentors Idol hopefuls vying for America's first open vote of the season. SUNDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) WARREN PEAY
'American Idol's Warren Peay Lights Up the Stage with Adele Cover and Reveals His 'Good Luck Charm'