Katy Perry Feels 'Old' Hearing Young Artists Like Olivia Rodrigo Reference Her Music: 'Still Resonating'

"It means that the music is still resonating. It means that the message still rings true for people," Perry told Out

Where's Olivia Rodrigo's teenage dream?

On Friday, Katy Perry sat down with Out Magazine in anticipation of her Las Vegas residency titled "PLAY" and shared how it feels to have her most iconic lyrics referenced in younger artists' music.

After interviewer Taylor Henderson told the singer that "a new generation of artists is inspired by her work," Perry, 37, responded saying it makes her feel "old" to see her lyrics make a comeback in new songs.

Olivia Rodrigo sings "where's my f—ing teenage dream" on "Brutal," in reference to Perry's hit song, while Fletcher samples "I Kissed a Girl" on "girls girls girls."

"Old," Perry said with a laugh. "Honestly, old! And grateful that I survived it and grateful I'm not dead in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it's coming all the way back around."

"Things are nostalgic? What?" she joked. "It feels like yesterday, especially when people are like, 'Oh my gosh I used to listen to you when I was a kid' and they're like full-on adults with kids."

Perry added that it was "awesome" to see her music continue to be relatable even to new generations.

"It means that the music is still resonating. It means that the message still rings true for people," she said. "It's fun! It's wonderful to have that stamp."

In the interview, she also opened up about what it was like to release a song like "I Kissed a Girl," which detailed her experience with women and opened a conversation in the mainstream.

"I came from a very sheltered upbringing where it wasn't okay to be friends with anyone from that community. And now that is my community," she said. "That is my show. That is my people. It's my everyday life. It's in my house, it's in my work."

She added, "I wouldn't have survived without the community and couldn't, quite honestly. It's amazing how full circle it's come and how much growth has happened since I started."

The singer also shared her excitement about her Las Vegas residency, which she described as the "kookiest, most camp show" she's ever done.