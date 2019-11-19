Katy Perry Posts Cute Snap of FaceTime Session with Orlando Bloom: ‘Our Initials Are O.K.’

Even when they’re apart, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom prove to be couple goals.

On Tuesday, Perry, 35, shared a screenshot of her FaceTime with her actor fiancé, 42, as they each cradled their identical-looking puppies, Mighty and Nugget.

In the caption, the “Never Really Over” singer made a clever remark about her and Bloom’s initials.

“Together our initials are O.K. and that’s what it’s gonna be ♥️,” Perry captioned the adorable Instagram shot.

The Carnival Row actor commented on Perry’s photo, writing “OK doe ❤️.”

Bloom and Perry — who have been dating on-and-off since 2016 — got engaged on Valentine’s Day earlier this year.

Sharing her first photo with her now-fiancé, Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by numerous heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a pink jewel in the center.

“Full bloom,” she sweetly captioned the image, using a play on her husband-to-be’s last name.

In July, however, the singer shared that she is in no rush to get married, explaining that she and the actor are focused on taking important steps in their relationship before they walk down the aisle.

“I think we’re doing really great, and we’re really doing the hard work and laying a beautiful foundation before we start to build a monster house, metaphorically,” Perry, said during an interview with KIIS 1065’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

After being asked by cohost Kyle Sandilands to clarify what she meant by “monster house,” Perry said, “I’m saying it more figuratively.”

“I’m saying it, like, emotionally,” she continued. “It’s important for us to really do the work before we go and take this really big next step because we were both married before, and it’s not the same in your 30s, as you know.”

Though they often spend time apart while Bloom films the second season of his new Amazon Prime Video series, Carnival Row, in the Czech Republic, and the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer travels all over the world for different projects, they’re making it work.

“That’s part of the job, right?” Bloom told PEOPLE at the TCA Press Tour in Los Angeles this summer. “You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do and still feel tethered to that person so that you can go on a journey together.”

He added, “We are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship.”

Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, 36, whom he wed in an intimate ceremony in July 2010 just one month after their engagement was confirmed. The actor and Kerr share 8-year-old son Flynn.

Similarly, in 2010, Perry exchanged vows with ex-husband Russell Brand, 44, in a private but extravagant ceremony in India less than 10 months after getting engaged.