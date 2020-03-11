Katy Perry Was 'Excited to Walk Down Aisle Pregnant' Before Postponing Wedding Due to Coronavirus

Katy Perry will have to wait a little longer to have her moment in white.

The American Idol judge — who revealed her pregnancy last week in a touching music video for her new song “Never Worn White” — was all set to tie the knot in Japan with fiancé Orlando Bloom before welcoming their first child together later this year.

But because of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the couple have put their venue on hold and asked loved ones to cancel flights.

“The wedding is definitely postponed. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant. She thought it would be funny and cute to be in her wedding dress with a baby bump,” says a source close to the couple. “All her friends were joking that it was so her luck because they’ve been totally ready to start a family for a while now.”

Though Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, are “a little disappointed” by the last-minute change in plans, the entertainers are also counting their blessings.

“Now they can just enjoy their time together before the baby arrives,” adds the source. “They’re going to pick up on wedding planning again after the baby arrives.”

With Idol and a new album also dropping in the summer, Perry has a packed plate but plans to scale back her work commitments to prep for motherhood closer to her due date, says the source.

“Katy can’t wait to be a mom, and she feels so lucky to share this journey with Orlando,” says a friend of Bloom, who shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. “She was always attracted to the fact that Orlando is a great dad. He is excited to give Flynn another sibling.”

Days after her pregnancy reveal, Perry flew to Australia for a performance at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday.

Opting for two different outfits that flaunted her growing baby bump, the star told fans she was hoping for a baby girl.

“I’m excited for it,” she told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show last Friday about her new ballad. “It’s not the lead single off of the next record — it’s like a way for me to tell people I’m not fat, I’m just pregnant!”