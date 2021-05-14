Katy Perry Travels Back in Time with Pikachu in 'Electric' Music Video for Pokémon 25 Album

"On this very special #tbt me and Pikachu go back to when we were Katheryn Hudson and Pichu," Katy Perry wrote of the video on Instagram Thursday

Katy Perry is getting in touch with her inner child.

The pop superstar stars in a new music video for her song "Electric," which will be featured on Pokémon 25: The Album, celebrating the beloved video game, TV and movie franchise's landmark anniversary.

The fun footage sees Perry, 36, belting uplifting lyrics alongside Pikachu as the two travel back in time to their childhoods, seemingly before they were both the household names they are now.

"They'll try to bring you down / But you've got the power now," she sings. "I know you feel it / If you believe it, then you can / There's no reason that this life can't be electric!"

Before the video dropped at midnight on Friday, Perry captioned a teaser clip on Instagram "On this very special #tbt me and Pikachu go back to when we were Katheryn Hudson and Pichu *ϞϞ(๑⚈ ․̫ ⚈๑)∩," referencing Pikachu's baby form and her own birth name.

Billboard reports that Pokémon 25: The Album will be released this fall by UMG's Capitol Records, and feature 14 songs inspired by the franchise.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, Balvin, 36, said, "Pokémon is pulling out all the stops for P25 Music, and I'm thrilled to join the program as one of its premier collaborators."

"I'm looking forward to adding my own unique flavor to this huge Pokémon party and adding more good vibes to the celebration," he added.

Perry told PEOPLE in January of being part of the project, "I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world. Now having a child myself, I understand that it's so important to play. This is a continued extension of who I am."

In 2019, Perry — who gave birth to daughter Daisy in late August — visited The Pokémon Café during a trip to Japan, and the experience was "amazing," the American Idol judge recalled, adding that the visit "brought up all these wonderful childhood memories."

Growing up, Perry told PEOPLE, she always related most to Pikachu: "I'm really attached to the hero. I know there are others in the game, but I just found Pikachu to be really cute."