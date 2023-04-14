Katy Perry Says She's 'Due' for a Tour After Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry is ready for a fresh start.

After embarking on a Resorts World Las Vegas residency in December 2021, the pop star has expressed interest in leaving Sin City to go on tour.

"I know there's a lot of people who couldn't make it to Vegas," shared Perry, 38, in a new interview with Out. "The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I'm… due. How about that? I'm due to go out and see the kids that couldn't make it to Vegas."

While the pop star added that she's "proud of the show," she joked that its elaborate set pieces and costumes are "not technically possible to cart around."

John Shearer/Getty

"I'm just so proud of the show that we created and put on," explained the singer. "It is such a spectacular show that we love so much. It's almost like the greatest hits show! I call it all thriller, no filler. I wish I could bring it to the rest of the world, but it's just not technically possible to cart around OTT toilets and bathtubs."

She added: "Closing a chapter on PLAY allows me to start a new chapter. I'm so excited for the potential of my story to continue."

Her current set of performances includes plenty of fan-favorite tracks like "E.T.," "Dark Horse," "California Gurls," "Waking Up in Vegas," "I Kissed a Girl," "Never Really Over," "Teenage Dream," "Roar" and "Firework." With new dates added to the concert series in October, Perry is scheduled to close the residency on Nov. 4.

She candidly spoke about her work-life balance during an interview with Extra on the red carpet for the 2022 CMA Awards.

"I have a residency in Las Vegas, and I get to literally drop [my daughter] off at preschool and then go play a show in Las Vegas," she said of her days as a working mom to daughter Daisy Dove, 2, whom she shares with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"I come back late, like maybe 11:30 or something. I still make her lunches," said the "Firework" singer. "I feel so much pride in cutting off the ends of the sandwiches with a full face of, like, sweaty makeup in my robe. It's such a science."