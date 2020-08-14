Clowning Around! Pregnant Katy Perry Stars in New Gaming-Themed 'Smile' Music Video

Katy Perry has released the official music video for her song “Smile,” the title track for her upcoming fifth studio album.

In the playful video, which first premiered on Facebook Thursday, the 35-year-old singer transforms into a clown while playing a video game. Most of the video is in CGI, with her virtual character conquering various obstacles in the circus as a live-action Perry plays the video game from home.

"Yeah, I'm thankful/ Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful/ Gotta say it's really been a while/ But now I got back that smile/ Smile," Perry, who is currently expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, sings in the video.

“The official video for #SMILE is out everywhere now! Which character in #KatysQuest are you? 🐸🤴🐔💪🏼🐵🤡,” Perry wrote on social media alongside a poster featuring the video game characters. “Thanks @Alienware for the sah-weet gaming gear, now I’ll finally learn a new skill in quarantine."

Perry released the first “Smile” music video — a “performance” video — last month. “Turn ur frown upside down 😠🔄😁 because a performance video of #SMILE is up now at the link in my bio 🤡 ,” she shared on Instagram at the time.

The initial video is similarly circus-themed, with Perry donning clown makeup and colorful outfits, joyfully singing about getting her smile back.

Recently, the artist opened up about the song on her upcoming album that she's most excited to play for her daughter on the way.

During a virtual appearance on SiriusXM's Celebrity Session Perry explained that the track "What Makes a Woman" has an empowering message that she hopes her baby girl will take to heart.

"It’s a song about how you are gonna have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things," the mama-to-be remarked. "And I like to say not one thing, not just one thing. And such chameleons, and so adaptable, and so malleable and transformative. And can handle the weight of the world on their backs and do it all in heels. And make it look pretty effortless sometimes."